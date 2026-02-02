LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan Aditya Dhar christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session chappell roan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Pakistan sees 43% rise in January 2026 violence; 361 dead, militant attacks surge, Balochistan hit hardest, security challenges grow.

Spike in Pakistan Violence. (Photo: UN)
Spike in Pakistan Violence. (Photo: UN)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 2, 2026 19:29:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

The beginning of 2026 in Pakistan has been marked by a worrying spike in anti-state violence, leading to significant casualties across all affected groups. According to data from the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), reported by Dawn, combat-related deaths in January rose by 43 percent compared to December 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

A total of 361 people lost their lives during the month, including 242 militants, 73 civilians, and 46 members of the security forces, highlighting the intensifying security challenges the country is currently facing.

According to report, the number of militant attacks also rose, with PICSS recording 87 incidents nationwide in January, up 28 percent from the 68 attacks in December 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

Dawn reported that Balochistan remained relatively calm for most of the month but violence surged dramatically during the final two days. Coordinated assaults by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on at least 12 sites, followed by counter-operations, drew nationwide attention.

The province also experienced at least three suicide attacks, two of which were claimed by the BLA, resulting in the deaths of around 172 militants, mostly in the last two days of January, Dawn reported. Compared to December, civilian deaths jumped by 143 percent, militant fatalities rose by 35 percent, and security personnel losses increased by seven percent.

The recent surge in violence in Pakistan also reflects the state’s own shortcomings in curbing militancy, highlighting an anti-Pakistan dimension rooted in internal governance failures. Denial of justice, weak law enforcement, inconsistent security operations, and intelligence gaps have allowed militant networks to regroup and escalate attacks, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Civilian casualties and rising fatalities among security forces indicate that the government’s strategies are reactive rather than preventive.

The regions like Balochistan remains Pakistan’s most volatile region, largely due to long-standing grievances, denial of justice, and socio-political marginalisation. Weak governance, inconsistent security measures, and limited local development have fueled resentment, allowing armed groups like the BLA to orchestrate attacks. Rising attacks, civilian casualties, and clashes with security forces highlight how systemic neglect continues to destabilise the province.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 7:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Balochistan attacksmilitant attackspakistan newsPakistan Violence

RELATED News

‘Spirits Took My Son’: Father Files FIR Against ‘Jinns’ After Minor’s Abduction In Pakistan

With Regional War Fears Growing After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada Fleet’ Warning, Iran Moves To Restart Nuclear Talks With US

Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Known As ‘The Inspector’; Will Reveals Plan To Leave Her $50 Million, 33-Carat Diamond Ring, Pedo Island And More Before His Death

Female Fidayeen And The Baloch Insurgency: How BLA Is Using Women in Suicide Missions Targeting Pak Forces And High-Security Prisons, Decoding The Rise

Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

LATEST NEWS

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing Tomorrow? Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Drop A BIG Hint, Sending Fans Into A Frenzy- What We Know

NEET SS Scorecard to be Out At natboard.edu.in, How To Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

GCC School and KC GlobEd Host Round Table Meeting on Impact of AI on GCCs – Building the Future Workforce

What’s Brewing Between Elon Musk And Christopher Nolan? ‘Fair-Skinned’ Debate Over Helen Of Troy Casting Sparks Online Battle; The Odyssey Controversy Explained

Chennai-Based Artist Beena Unnikrishnan Brings Her Travelling Solo Exhibition ‘Ekaa – The One’ to Mumbai, Celebrating the 64 Yoginis Through Art

Exide Industries Introduces AGMi – A Future-Ready AGM Battery Range for Advanced Passenger Vehicles

Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

UP Board Warns Students against Fake Question Papers on Social Media

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Cricket Is Not Free From Politics’ — Rashid Latif on Pakistan Boycotting India Match at T20 World Cup 2026

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise
Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise
Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise
Balochistan Protests, Demand For Sindhudesh: Pakistan On Boil As Anti-Government Movements Rise

QUICK LINKS