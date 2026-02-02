LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan christopher nolan iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session Bareilly murder case chappell roan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

Donald Trump: U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch a large-scale strategic stockpile of critical minerals, backed by $12 billion in initial funding, according to a Bloomberg News report citing sources familiar with the plan. The initiative is seen as Washington’s latest effort to reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains for minerals crucial to electric vehicles, advanced electronics and defence systems.

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports (Photo Credits: X)
Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 2, 2026 18:48:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

Donald Trump: U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch a large-scale strategic stockpile of critical minerals, backed by $12 billion in initial funding, according to a Bloomberg News report citing sources familiar with the plan.

You Might Be Interested In

The initiative is seen as Washington’s latest effort to reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains for minerals crucial to electric vehicles, advanced electronics and defence systems.

Project Vault To Secure Key Minerals

The proposed programme, dubbed Project Vault, will combine $1.67 billion in private capital with a $10 billion loan from the US Export-Import (Ex-Im) Bank. The funds will be used to acquire and store critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and rare earth elements for use by automakers, technology firms and other manufacturers, the report said.

You Might Be Interested In

Bloomberg noted that the stockpile would include materials prone to sharp price swings and supply disruptions, which have long challenged US mining and refining companies.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report, while the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Major Corporations Back The Initiative

More than a dozen companies are expected to participate in the project. These reportedly include General Motors, Stellantis, Boeing, Corning, GE Vernova and Alphabet’s Google.

Procurement of raw materials for the stockpile will be handled by commodities trading firms Hartree Partners, Traxys North America and Mercuria Energy Group, Bloomberg reported.

Push Follows Bipartisan Move In Congress

The proposed stockpile comes weeks after a bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced legislation seeking to create a separate $2.5 billion critical minerals reserve aimed at stabilising prices and boosting domestic mining and refining.

Bloomberg added that the Ex-Im Bank’s board is scheduled to vote later on Monday on approving the 15-year loan for Project Vault. If cleared, it would become the largest transaction in the bank’s history, more than twice the size of its previous biggest deal.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Spirits Took My Son’: Father Files FIR Against ‘Jinns’ After Minor’s Abduction In Pakistan

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 6:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: American manufacturing securityBloomberg Trump reportChina minerals dominanceEV critical mineralslithium and nickel stockpilerare earth supply chainstrategic minerals reservetrumpUS Export-Import Bank loanUS minerals stockpile planUS mining and refining pushUS-China resource competition

RELATED News

With Regional War Fears Growing After Trump’s ‘Massive Armada Fleet’ Warning, Iran Moves To Restart Nuclear Talks With US

Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Girlfriend Known As ‘The Inspector’; Will Reveals Plan To Leave Her $50 Million, 33-Carat Diamond Ring, Pedo Island And More Before His Death

Female Fidayeen And The Baloch Insurgency: How BLA Is Using Women in Suicide Missions Targeting Pak Forces And High-Security Prisons, Decoding The Rise

Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

GCC School and KC GlobEd Host Round Table Meeting on Impact of AI on GCCs – Building the Future Workforce

What’s Brewing Between Elon Musk And Christopher Nolan? ‘Fair-Skinned’ Debate Over Helen Of Troy Casting Sparks Online Battle; The Odyssey Controversy Explained

Chennai-Based Artist Beena Unnikrishnan Brings Her Travelling Solo Exhibition ‘Ekaa – The One’ to Mumbai, Celebrating the 64 Yoginis Through Art

Exide Industries Introduces AGMi – A Future-Ready AGM Battery Range for Advanced Passenger Vehicles

Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

UP Board Warns Students against Fake Question Papers on Social Media

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Cricket Is Not Free From Politics’ — Rashid Latif on Pakistan Boycotting India Match at T20 World Cup 2026

Income Tax Calculator: Here’s How You Can Calculate Your Taxes As Per Slab Rates After Union Budget 2026

Planning To Purchase The OPPO Find X9? Here Is A Three-Month Review: How The 200MP Camera And 7,500mAh Battery Perform—Check This Before Going For Rs 1.9 Lakh Buy

ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2026 set to host its Largest Edition with 870+ Exhibitors from 20 countries

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports
Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports
Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports
Donald Trump Rolls Out $12 Billion Minerals Stockpile To Counter China: Reports

QUICK LINKS