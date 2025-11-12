Bangladesh Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Verdict, Army Deployed, Nationwide Protests Planned

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh will announce on Thursday, November 13, the date of its verdict in the case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity, including murder, during the July uprising last year.

Bangladesh remains on high alert ahead of the announcement due to escalating tensions. Security forces, including the army and police, have been deployed at airports and key installations nationwide.

Bangladesh Awami League Calls For Nationwide Protest

The Bangladesh Awami League has announced a nationwide dawn-to-dusk lockdown on Thursday and called on people from all walks of life to participate in the programme.

Also Read: Libya Boat Tragedy: 42 Migrants Missing Presumed Dead After Capsize, Only Seven Survive, Confirms UN

Since the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has banned the activities of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, party leaders have been announcing the programme through social media from undisclosed locations. They are also actively campaigning online.

Over the past two days, there have been reports of vehicle arson and crude bomb (cocktail) explosions in various parts of Bangladesh, including the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Police Arrests Awami League Leaders

Awami League supporters have also held flash rallies nationwide. Meanwhile, police have launched operations nationwide to arrest party leaders and activists, while security forces have set up checkpoints and vehicle searches on major roads.

In July 2024, a student-led uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina’s government. On August 5, 2024, the former Prime Minister fled to India. An interim government was subsequently formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus. According to a United Nations report, around 1,400 people may have died during the July protests.

Legal Proceedings Against Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina’s administration originally established the International Crimes Tribunal to prosecute crimes against humanity committed during Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan. The tribunal previously tried several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders accused of war crimes during Hasina’s tenure.

The current interim government has initiated legal proceedings against Sheikh Hasina in the same tribunal, following amendments to its legal framework. Testimonies in the case have been completed, and the tribunal is set to announce on Thursday the date for delivering the verdict against the former Prime Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’