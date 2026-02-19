Bangladesh Murder Accused Detained At Delhi Airport After Boasting In Viral Video About Killing Hindu Cop, Was Heading To Finland

A key accused in the 2024 killing of a Hindu police officer in Bangladesh was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Europe. The accused, identified as Mahdi Ahmed Reza Hasan, was intercepted by immigration authorities before boarding a flight to Finland and was subsequently deported to Bangladesh after completion of necessary procedures.

Officials reportedly acted on specific inputs about his travel plans and detained him before departure.

Accused Had Boasted About Killing Hindu Officer in Viral Video

Mahdi Hasan had earlier come under scrutiny after a video surfaced online in which he allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhary. The video, reportedly recorded inside a police station in Bangladesh, showed him speaking about the 2024 unrest and his alleged involvement in the violence.

The clip circulated widely on social media, drawing outrage and demands for action.

Hasan, described as a district-level leader of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement in Habiganj, was briefly detained by Bangladesh Police in January 2026 after the video went viral. However, reports indicate that he was not formally charged with murder in connection with the case at the time.

Who Was SI Santosh Chowdhary?

Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhary was killed on August 5, 2024, during violent unrest at Baniyachang Police Station in Bangladesh. His body was later reportedly hung from a tree following the mob attack.

The killing took place amid widespread instability following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. What began as student-led protests over a controversial government job quota system escalated into nationwide violence, with minority communities, including Hindus, reporting targeted attacks and vandalism of places of worship.

A report by BBC Bangla had earlier cited claims that the officer was “specifically targeted.” However, according to The Bangladesh Post, the report was later withdrawn.

What Triggered the 2024 Bangladesh Unrest?

The unrest began with protests against Bangladesh’s quota system, which reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of freedom fighters (Mukti Joddhas) who participated in the 1971 Liberation War.

The protests quickly spread across educational institutions and intensified into a broader anti-government movement. The turmoil ultimately culminated in the fall of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

Claims About Entry Into India and Attempt to Flee Abroad

Prior to his detention, Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury had alleged on social media that Hasan had entered India and was attempting to secure visas to travel onward to Europe, particularly Finland. Posts circulating online also claimed he had been seen at a visa centre in Delhi.

At the time of reporting, Indian authorities had not publicly confirmed details regarding his visa status or travel documents. However, his detention at the Delhi airport prevented his departure, and he was later deported to Bangladesh.

The case has opened debate online over cross-border movement, visa scrutiny, and accountability in cases linked to communal violence.

