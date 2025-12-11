Bangladesh To Conduct National Elections On February 12, Country’s Election Commission Confirms

LIVE TV
Bangladesh: Bangladesh will head to the polls on February 12 to elect a new parliament, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. This will be the country’s first national election since last year’s violent student uprising, which forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India. The nation has since been run by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, but frustrations are mounting as delays in promised political reforms have triggered fresh protests and deepened divisions across the country.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 11, 2025 18:25:20 IST

Bangladesh: Bangladesh will head to the polls on February 12 to elect a new parliament, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. This will be the country’s first national election since last year’s violent student uprising, which forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.

The nation has since been run by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, but frustrations are mounting as delays in promised political reforms have triggered fresh protests and deepened divisions across the country.

Referendum On ‘July Charter’ To Be Held The Same Day

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said that a nationwide referendum on the July Charter, a sweeping reform blueprint drafted after the unrest—will take place alongside the parliamentary vote.

The proposed charter aims to reshape key state institutions by:

  1. Limiting executive powers
  2. Strengthening the independence of the judiciary and the Election Commission
  3. Preventing the misuse of law-enforcement agencies
  4. These reforms have been at the center of public debate, with supporters calling them essential for restoring democratic accountability.

BNP Leads The Race; Jamaat Returns To Electoral Politics

With Hasina’s Awami League barred from contesting, Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as the frontrunner. BNP is expected to face tough competition from Jamaat-e-Islami, which is making a comeback after restrictions on the party were relaxed by the interim government.

Jamaat, the country’s largest Islamic political party, had been unable to contest elections for over a decade after a 2013 court ruled that its registration violated the secular constitution.

Also in the race is the National Citizen Party, formed by student leaders after the 2024 uprising. However, analysts say the new party is struggling to convert its street mobilisation into electoral influence.

Key Issues On Voters’ Minds

Voters are expected to focus on several pressing national concerns, including:

  1. Restoring democratic governance
  2. Reviving the economy and garment export sector
  3. Repairing strained ties with India, which granted refuge to Hasina
  4. Combating corruption
  5. Protecting media freedom

As the country prepares for a pivotal election, tensions continue to simmer. The Awami League has already warned of mass unrest if its ban is not lifted, raising questions about whether the February 12 polls will mark a peaceful transition, or spark another wave of instability.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 6:24 PM IST
