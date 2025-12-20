LIVE TV
Bangladesh Violence: 7 Taken Into Custody After Hindu Man Lynched

In Bangladesh, seven individuals were taken into custody following the lynching of a Hindu man accused of blasphemy, who was said to have had his corpse hanged from a tree and burned. This event has caused a large uproar, leading officials to denounce the use of violence by the mob and to pledge that those who participate in such activities will be subjected to harsh legal measures.

Bangladesh Violence: 7 Taken Into Custody After Hindu Man Lynched (Representative Image)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 20, 2025 13:26:45 IST

According to police and local sources, a group of people in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh, Bangladesh, murdered a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das on Thursday night because he was rumored to have made derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. Not only did the assailants kill him by beating but they also tied him to a tree and burnt his cadaver which left the region’s people horrified and nauseated. The deceased, a factory worker, was most likely the target around 9 PM, and later his corpse was discovered by the police and transported for an autopsy. The inhuman murder is considered to be an incident linked to the country’s ongoing violent demonstrations, which are already raising concerns about mob justice and religious conflicts.

Who Are The 7 Arrested?

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the wake of the murder arrested seven people across several locations that they believed to be the ones behind the lynching. The detained persons are between their late teens to mid 40s and include Md Limon Sarkar, Md Tarek Hossain, Md Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alamgir Hossain, and Md Miraj Hossain Akon, as per a statement from Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the social media platform X. The authorities have reassured that the suspects will be subjected to thorough investigations and eventually legal consequences in an attempt to restore the rule of law. 

Bangladesh Violence And Hindu Man Lynched

The interim government has expressed its disapproval of the lynching and characterized mob violence like that as unacceptable in what it calls a ‘New Bangladesh’, thus ensuring that nobody guilty will escape punishment. Tremors caused by the event have raised the question of how religions and their adherents would be treated in the overall issue. The incident took place at the same time as the very surprising events regarding the killer of a disputed student leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, who had already caused large demonstrations and aggressive confrontations between police and protestors in the urban areas. The powers that be are wishing to cool things off and to stop the friction between the two religious groups, that is, Christian and Muslim, while the investigations are still going on.

Also Read: Who Was Dipu Chandra Das? Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh Over Alleged Blasphemy

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 1:26 PM IST
