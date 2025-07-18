Former US President Barack Obama and former irst aldy Michelle Obama appeared on the latest episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast, which aired on Wednesdayted. The podcast watched extensively worldwide offered a glimpse into the lives of the couple and brought clarity to various issues that were associated to the two in recent past.

The Obamas Take On Rapid-Fire Questions

The podcast also featured a seperate rapid fire question and answer segment where Barack and Michelle Obama, who have been married since 1992, spoke about some never hearsd aspects of their life. The answers to the short and rapid questions thrown at the power couple gave listeners a rare peek into their personal life and long-standing chemistry.

Here are a few question the couple was asked:

Who apologizes first after a fight?

“Obama,” they answered, pointing to the former president.

Who is the funny one?

“Michelle Obama,” Barack replied.

Who is more romantic?

“Obama,” Michelle responded.

Who is more patient?

“Obama,” both agreed.

Who is the better cook?

“Michelle Obama,” Barack answered without hesitation.

Who said “I love you” first?

Both pointed at themselves.

Who takes longer to get ready in the morning?

“Michelle Obama,” Barack said.

Who is the grumpy one in the morning?

“Obama,” Michelle teased.

Who is more stubborn?

“Michelle Obama,” Barack admitted.

Who is the bigger baby when sick?

“Obama,” Michelle joked.

Who is the social butterfly?

Both pointed at themselves.

Who is the messy one?

Both pointed at each other.

Who works out more?

Both pointed at each other and themselves.

Who requires more attention?

“Michelle Obama,” Barack said.







Addressing Divorce Rumors

The podcast happened after months of speculation and rumor mongering about their marriage. Social media was abuzz that the two are divorcing, triggered by their recent lack of public outings together.

Last month, Michelle Obama addressed those rumors during an interview on NPR’s Wild Card podcast with Rachel Martin saying the reason for their fewer joint appearances had more to do with their current phase of life rather than any trouble in their marriage.

“We’re older now, and our routines are different,” she told Martin, dismissing the divorce speculation.

