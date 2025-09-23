Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were recently spotted vacationing aboard Steven Spielberg’s lavish superyacht in Italy, reportedly valued at $250 million. Their appearance together has once again put to rest ongoing rumours about a possible separation that have circulated for several years.

Michelle Obama Arrives First, Welcomed by Steven Spielberg

Michelle Obama was the first to step on board, where filmmaker Steven Spielberg reportedly greeted her warmly, according to Page Six. After some time, Barack Obama arrived, accompanied by his security detail.

Michelle was seen wearing a Canadian tuxedo, paired with sunglasses and platform sandals. Later in the evening, the 61-year-old changed into a different outfit to join Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, for dinner.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Make Rare Public Appearance

The former president, 64, boarded the yacht after his wife. He sported a brown shirt with white pants, complemented by a white hat, presenting a relaxed yet stylish look for the outing.

This outing marks one of the few times the Obamas have been seen together publicly since divorce rumours began circulating on social media.

Divorce Rumours

The couple had previously addressed the speculation in an episode of IMO, a podcast hosted by Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” Michelle said.

Barack Obama responded with a laugh, adding, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

During the podcast, co-host Craig Robinson remarked, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together.” Michelle quipped, “I know because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

