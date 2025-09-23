LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted vacationing on Steven Spielberg’s $250M superyacht in Italy. Their rare public outing has once again quashed divorce rumours swirling online. Michelle arrived first, greeted by Spielberg, with Barack joining later in stylish casual attire.

Barack and Michelle Obama vacation on Spielberg’s $250M yacht in Italy, ending years of divorce rumours with rare public outing. Photos: X.
Barack and Michelle Obama vacation on Spielberg’s $250M yacht in Italy, ending years of divorce rumours with rare public outing. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 23, 2025 10:31:09 IST

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were recently spotted vacationing aboard Steven Spielberg’s lavish superyacht in Italy, reportedly valued at $250 million. Their appearance together has once again put to rest ongoing rumours about a possible separation that have circulated for several years.

Michelle Obama Arrives First, Welcomed by Steven Spielberg

Michelle Obama was the first to step on board, where filmmaker Steven Spielberg reportedly greeted her warmly, according to Page Six. After some time, Barack Obama arrived, accompanied by his security detail.

Michelle was seen wearing a Canadian tuxedo, paired with sunglasses and platform sandals. Later in the evening, the 61-year-old changed into a different outfit to join Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, for dinner.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Shocking Claim, Links Tylenol To Autism & Pregnancy, Here Is The Fact Check

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama Make Rare Public Appearance

The former president, 64, boarded the yacht after his wife. He sported a brown shirt with white pants, complemented by a white hat, presenting a relaxed yet stylish look for the outing.

This outing marks one of the few times the Obamas have been seen together publicly since divorce rumours began circulating on social media.

Divorce Rumours

The couple had previously addressed the speculation in an episode of IMO, a podcast hosted by Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” Michelle said.

Barack Obama responded with a laugh, adding, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

During the podcast, co-host Craig Robinson remarked, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together.” Michelle quipped, “I know because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’ Four Times

Tags: Barack Obamahome-hero-pos-3michelle obamasteven-spielberg

RELATED News

VIDEO: Hamas Publicly Kills 3 For Siding With Israel, All Shot In The Head, Crowd Cheers
WATCH: Donald Trump Mocked Others For Accents, Now Humiliated After Struggling To Pronounce ‘Acetaminophen’ Four Times
UN General Assembly: Who is attending, and what's on the agenda?
Donald Trump Makes Shocking Claim, Links Tylenol To Autism & Pregnancy, Here Is The Fact Check
Trump links acetaminophen use in pregnancy to autism; experts cite lack of evidence

LATEST NEWS

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates
Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja
Who Is Ousman Dembélé, The Ballon D’Or 2025 Winner, Know About His Net Worth, Records, And Prize Money Revealed
The Clear Owl: A New AI-Powered Hybrid Platform for Content Marketing
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death
Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team
Watch: Zubeen Garg’s Loyal Dogs Say Heartbreaking Farewell To Beloved Singer
UP: Four killed in car and canter collision in Aligarh
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death

QUICK LINKS