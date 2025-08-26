LIVE TV
Beijing-Bound Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Siberia

Beijing-Bound Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Siberia

Air China arranged for a replacement aircraft to be sent to Nizhnevartovsk later in the day to continue the journey to Beijing.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 26, 2025 15:24:41 IST

An Air China flight from London to Beijing made an emergency landing in Siberia after one of its engines malfunctioned on Monday, Russia’s civil aviation authority confirmed.

The Boeing 777-300, carrying 250 passengers and 15 crew members, diverted to Nizhnevartovsk airport in western Siberia, according to Rosaviatsia, Russia’s state aviation watchdog.

Cause Under Investigation

Authorities said the “preliminary cause was a malfunction of one of the engines,” and no injuries were reported among those aboard. Air China arranged for a replacement aircraft to be sent to Nizhnevartovsk later in the day to continue the journey to Beijing.

The emergency landing took place weeks after a Russian S7 Airlines Boeing 737 returned to Novosibirsk airport in Siberia due to a cabin pressure control system issue. That aircraft, built in 2001, had been en route to Sochi before turning back safely. (Inputs from Reuters/HT)

Boeing Engine Explodes Mid-Flight – You Won't Believe How 281 People Survived This Scare At 36,000 Feet

