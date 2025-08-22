Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday confirmed that Israel will begin immediate negotiations for the release of all hostages held in Gaza, in what could be a step toward ending the nearly two-year-long conflict. He stressed, however, that any agreement must be “acceptable to Israel.”

Netanyahu made the announcement while addressing soldiers in Gaza. He said he had reviewed and approved military plans aimed at taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas. “We are at the stage of decisive victory,” he said. “I came today to the Gaza Division to approve the plans that the IDF presented to me and the Defense Minister for taking control of the city of Gaza and defeating Hamas.”

Netanyahu also made clear that negotiations and military action will move forward together. “At the same time, I instructed to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and for ending the war under conditions acceptable to Israel,” he said.

“These two things — the defeat of Hamas and the release of all our hostages — go hand in hand,” Netanyahu said. He praised the combined efforts of reserve soldiers and the standing army, calling their mission “vital.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its offensive in Gaza City, with around 60,000 reservists called up to support ongoing operations. This comes despite growing international criticism over the scale of Israel’s campaign.

Hamas, on the other hand, has accepted a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire. The plan includes releasing 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for about 200 Palestinian prisoners. Israel has not yet given an official response, insisting that all hostages must be freed together.

