LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture

Netanyahu made the announcement while addressing soldiers in Gaza. He said he had reviewed and approved military plans aimed at taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas.

Netanyahu orders Gaza hostage talks as Israel plans city capture
Netanyahu orders Gaza hostage talks as Israel plans city capture

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 00:13:03 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday confirmed that Israel will begin immediate negotiations for the release of all hostages held in Gaza, in what could be a step toward ending the nearly two-year-long conflict. He stressed, however, that any agreement must be “acceptable to Israel.”

Netanyahu made the announcement while addressing soldiers in Gaza. He said he had reviewed and approved military plans aimed at taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas. “We are at the stage of decisive victory,” he said. “I came today to the Gaza Division to approve the plans that the IDF presented to me and the Defense Minister for taking control of the city of Gaza and defeating Hamas.”

Netanyahu also made clear that negotiations and military action will move forward together. “At the same time, I instructed to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and for ending the war under conditions acceptable to Israel,” he said.

“These two things — the defeat of Hamas and the release of all our hostages — go hand in hand,” Netanyahu said. He praised the combined efforts of reserve soldiers and the standing army, calling their mission “vital.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continues its offensive in Gaza City, with around 60,000 reservists called up to support ongoing operations. This comes despite growing international criticism over the scale of Israel’s campaign.

Hamas, on the other hand, has accepted a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire. The plan includes releasing 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for about 200 Palestinian prisoners. Israel has not yet given an official response, insisting that all hostages must be freed together.

ALSO READ: U.S. Senators Slam Israel Over Journalist Killings in Gaza – Demand THIS From Donald Trump

Tags: benjamin netanyahugazahamasisrael

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Big Move, Orders Gaza Hostage Talks As Israel Plans City Capture

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?