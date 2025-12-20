LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Blow To Imran Khan, Ex-Pakistan PM, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years Jail In Toshakhana Corruption Case

Big Blow To Imran Khan, Ex-Pakistan PM, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years Jail In Toshakhana Corruption Case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. The verdict was delivered by a special court inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail amid tight security.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years each in Toshakhana 2 corruption case over alleged misuse of Saudi state gifts. Photos: X.
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years each in Toshakhana 2 corruption case over alleged misuse of Saudi state gifts. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 20, 2025 12:21:43 IST

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment each in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case by a court on Saturday, according to reports.

The judgment was delivered by Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand inside the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where the proceedings were held under tight security arrangements.

Toshakhana Corruption Case

The Toshakhana 2 case relates to allegations of fraud involving state gifts received by the former prime minister and his wife from the Saudi government in 2021. The prosecution accused the couple of misappropriating gifts meant to be declared under Pakistan’s Toshakhana rules.

This is a developing story

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 12:17 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS