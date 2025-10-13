LIVE TV
Bipin Joshi, The Only Hindu Abducted By Hamas, His Name Is Missing From Hostage List, Here's Why

Bipin Joshi, a 24-year-old Nepali student, remains in Hamas captivity two years after the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. His name was missing from the latest list of hostages released under a US-brokered ceasefire. The development has left his family in Nepal anguished as diplomatic efforts continue for his release.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 13, 2025 16:00:48 IST

Bipin Joshi, a 24-year-old Nepali student, was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. However, as Hamas released the fresh list of hostages, his name was missing. The development has anguished his family back home. Joshi has been in Hamas custody for over two years now.

20 hostages were freed on Monday as part of a new US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. According to a BBC report, Israeli authorities have told Nepal’s ambassador that there are no signs that Joshi is alive.

October 7 Attack: The Day That Changed Bipin Joshi’s Life

Joshi was in Israel as a student under the Learn and Earn Programme. The flagship program is run by the Israeli Embassy in Kathmandu. Under this scheme, Nepali students travel to Israel for work and study. According to the reports, Joshi, along with 16 other Nepali students, was posted at Kibbutz Alumim, a farming community near the Gaza border.

In 2023, Hamas attacked the kibbutz on October 7. During that attack, ten Nepali students were killed, five were injured, and one escaped unhurt. However, Joshi was abducted by Hamas with a Thai national. 

During the last two years, Nepal ratcheted its diplomatic efforts to get Joshi; however, Kathmandu was unable to secure his release. 

Who is Bipin Joshi?

Joshi is believed to be the only Hindu hostage held by Hamas, alongside other foreign nationals.

During the attack, Joshi displayed remarkable presence of mind. According to The Times of Israel, he deflected a grenade lobbed by the militants, a split-second act that may have saved his life and those of others around him.

Moments before his abduction, Joshi managed to send a series of messages to his cousin in Nepal.

“If something happens to me, you have to take care of my family. Be strong and always look toward the future,”
he wrote in what would be his last known communication.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 2:54 PM IST
