Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross As Part Of Peace Deal

The Red Cross has handed over the first seven of the twenty living hostages to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza, I24 News Israel reported. According to the Times of Israel, the news sparked loud cheers at Hostages Square. The released hostages include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. Hebrew media reported that the group will undergo a brief psychological evaluation.

On Monday morning, crowds gathered across Israel as Hamas prepared to free a total of 20 hostages who had been held for two years, Times of Israel said. Families, friends, and supporters filled streets, public squares, and military bases, eagerly awaiting the emotional return of their loved ones.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square and along roads in southern Israel near the Gaza border, hundreds of people assembled, waving flags and holding photos of the captives. The atmosphere was a mix of emotions as news spread that the first group of hostages would soon be handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza.

The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, reported that friends of Evyatar David, one of the hostages to be released today, marked the moment by wearing shirts printed with his image and taking shots of liquor. In the Haifa suburbs, friends of another hostage, Matan Angrest, and his family also gathered in anticipation.

The released hostage will be escorted out of the Strip to an army facility near Re’im, where they will undergo an initial physical and mental checkup and meet their families.

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office shared on Monday the personal message written by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, for the returning hostages.

The message said, “On behalf of the entire people of Israel, welcome back! We have been waiting for you. We embrace you. Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu”

As crowds swell at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, a group participated in special prayers in a Hoshana Rabba service while awaiting the release of the hostages.

As part of the deal outlined by US President Donald Trump, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli hostages and allow the immediate provision of “full aid” to Gaza, which has faced severe food shortages and famine in some regions.

With inputs from ANI

