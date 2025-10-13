These World Leaders Will Attend Sharm El-Sheikh Summit In Egypt Today, List Includes Trump, Sisi, Macron, Meloni And…

World leaders are gathering in Egypt today for a major peace summit aimed at ending the war in Gaza and overseeing the first stage of a hostage swap between Hamas and Israel. The Sharm el-Sheikh summit will be co-hosted by US President Donald Trump, who proposed the peace plan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Trump, who landed in Israel on Monday, will first address the Israeli parliament before flying to Egypt’s Red Sea resort city to join the summit. He is accompanied by top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and senior military officer Dan Caine.

Trump expressed confidence in the deal, saying he had “guarantees” from both sides and key regional players about the initial and future stages of the plan. “I don’t think they’re going to want to disappoint me,” he said.

The summit brings together leaders from over 20 countries. Key participants include Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has played a crucial role in negotiating the ceasefire; Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who coordinated with Trump to launch the peace process; and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Other attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. India will be represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardan Singh.

The Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit comes just days after a ceasefire took effect in Gaza. Egypt said the summit aims to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security.”

Meanwhile, Gazans are beginning to return to their homes after weeks of fighting. The conflict has caused widespread devastation, with at least 67,806 people killed since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Many of the victims were women and children. Gaza has also faced a humanitarian crisis, with famine-like conditions as Israel blocked international aid during the war.

