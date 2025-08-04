Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

More than 3,200 unionized workers responsible for assembling Boeing’s fighter jets in the St. Louis region and parts of Illinois launched a strike on Monday, following the rejection of a second contract proposal on Sunday.

Why Are Boeing Workers Protesting?

Boeing Defense stated it had anticipated the possibility of a strike and was prepared to implement a contingency plan relying on non-union labor to maintain operations during the walkout.

The latest four-year proposal from Boeing would have increased the average wage by approximately 40%, including a general wage hike of 20%, a $5,000 ratification bonus, additional vacation days, improved sick leave, and enhanced periodic raises.

“We’re disappointed our employees in St. Louis rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth,” said Dan Gillian, Boeing Vice President and General Manager of the St. Louis facilities, in a statement.

The revised offer remained largely similar to the initial proposal, which had been overwhelmingly turned down by workers just a week earlier.

What Is Boeing Workers’ Union Saying?

Tom Boelling, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ District 837, stood firm on the union’s position, stating:

“District 837 members deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense.”

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg appeared unfazed by the strike during a Tuesday earnings call, referencing the company’s experience managing a seven-week strike last year by District 751 workers, 33,000 strong, who build Boeing’s commercial aircraft in the Northwest.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about the implications of the strike. We’ll manage our way through that,” Ortberg told analysts.

Boeing Workers Responsibility

District 837 workers are responsible for assembling several key defense products, including the F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets, the T-7 training aircraft, and the MQ-25 refueling drone designed for the U.S. Navy.

Boeing is also in the process of expanding its St. Louis area facilities to support the production of the new F-47A fighter jet for the US Air Force, a contract the company secured earlier this year.

