Home > World > Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

Over 3,200 Boeing union workers have gone on strike in the St. Louis region after rejecting a second contract proposal. The walkout impacts production of key defense aircraft, including the F-15 and F/A-18 jets. Boeing says it’s ready with a contingency plan, but the union demands a deal reflecting workers’ critical defense role.

3,200 Boeing workers strike after rejecting contract offer; defense jet production impacted amid union demands. Photo/X.
3,200 Boeing workers strike after rejecting contract offer; defense jet production impacted amid union demands. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 4, 2025 13:46:22 IST

More than 3,200 unionized workers responsible for assembling Boeing’s fighter jets in the St. Louis region and parts of Illinois launched a strike on Monday, following the rejection of a second contract proposal on Sunday.

Why Are Boeing Workers Protesting?

Boeing Defense stated it had anticipated the possibility of a strike and was prepared to implement a contingency plan relying on non-union labor to maintain operations during the walkout.

Also Read: Top Trump Aide Issues Big Statement, Accuses India Of ‘Financing’ Russia’s War In Ukraine

The latest four-year proposal from Boeing would have increased the average wage by approximately 40%, including a general wage hike of 20%, a $5,000 ratification bonus, additional vacation days, improved sick leave, and enhanced periodic raises.  

“We’re disappointed our employees in St. Louis rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth,” said Dan Gillian, Boeing Vice President and General Manager of the St. Louis facilities, in a statement.  

The revised offer remained largely similar to the initial proposal, which had been overwhelmingly turned down by workers just a week earlier. 

What Is Boeing Workers’ Union  Saying?

Tom Boelling, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ District 837, stood firm on the union’s position, stating:  
“District 837 members deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense.”

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg appeared unfazed by the strike during a Tuesday earnings call, referencing the company’s experience managing a seven-week strike last year by District 751 workers, 33,000 strong, who build Boeing’s commercial aircraft in the Northwest.  

“I wouldn’t worry too much about the implications of the strike. We’ll manage our way through that,” Ortberg told analysts.

Boeing Workers Responsibility

District 837 workers are responsible for assembling several key defense products, including the F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets, the T-7 training aircraft, and the MQ-25 refueling drone designed for the U.S. Navy.  

Boeing is also in the process of expanding its St. Louis area facilities to support the production of the new F-47A fighter jet for the US Air Force, a contract the company secured earlier this year.

Also Read: Despite Trump’s Tariff Blow, Nifty Shows Resilience — What’s Next?

Tags: boeingus news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Issues Statement On Most Favoured Nation Drug Pricing Plan, Says ‘We Will Pay As Low As…’
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Hell in the Tunnels: Hamas Offers Aid for Israeli Hostages Amid Gaza Collapse
Why Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat Missile Is Considered One Of World’s Most Dangerous Weapons? Check Range, Speed And Other Features
After Deploying Nuclear Subs, Donald Trump To Send Envoy To Russia – Will Moscow Blink?

LATEST NEWS

“It felt like a heart attack”: How a hospital ceiling and 36 silent hours changed Aasif Khan’s life
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Ganga Ram Hospital To Pay Her Last Tribute To Shri Shibu Soren
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England’s Advantage Before The First Ball – The Role Of The Heavy Roller
Congress MP R Sudha Injured In Chain Snatching Near Polish Embassy In Delhi’s Diplomatic Zone
NSDL IPO Allotment: Did You Get Shares? Here’s How To Check Your Status In This Mega Issue!
Who Has Tom Brady’s Heart? Inside the Star-Studded Rumors Swirling Around the NFL Legend
‘Good News Jaldi Denge!’: Raghav Chadha And Parineeti Chopra’s Hint On Kapil Sharma’s Show Sparks Baby Rumours
Oasis Concert Turns Fatal At Sold-Out Wembley Show As Man In 40s Dies Fatally After Falling
Try These Natural Drinks to Burn Belly Fat and Boost Your Metabolism Fast
Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…
Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…
Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…
Why Are Boeing’s Jet Builders On Strike? 3,200 Workers Walk Out As…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?