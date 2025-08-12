LIVE TV
Home > World > What’s at Stake In Bolivia Election? All You Need to Know About 2025 Polls

What’s at Stake In Bolivia Election? All You Need to Know About 2025 Polls

Bolivia's upcoming election marks a break from decades of the MAS dominance. Morales is barred, Arce withdrew, and economic collapse is fuelling disillusionment. Right-wing candidates are in the lead, but no clear winner makes a runoff likely. New left coalitions and voter cynicism are adding complexity to a historic vote.

Bolivia's 2025 election may end two decades of the MAS rule. With Morales barred and Arce withdrawn, conservative and new left figures dominate amid the nation's worst economic crisis. (Photo: X/@LuchoXBolivia)
Bolivia's 2025 election may end two decades of the MAS rule. With Morales barred and Arce withdrawn, conservative and new left figures dominate amid the nation's worst economic crisis. (Photo: X/@LuchoXBolivia)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 12, 2025 16:08:00 IST

For the first time in over 20 years, Bolivia’s top ballot names — Evo Morales and his successor, Luis Arce — won’t appear in the upcoming election. While Morales has been disqualified by the courts, Arce has withdrawn from the poll race amid a worsening economic crisis, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Stressing that the “right wing had its chance and it was a disaster”, some eligible voters, meanwhile, told The Washington Post that “the left wing has proven to be the same, or worse.”

Economic Collapse Fuels Discontent

Once credited with bolstering Bolivia’s economy, the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) now appears to be struggling under runaway inflation, fuel shortages and a collapsing subsidy system. 

Even everyday essentials like government-subsidised bread have shrunk drastically — from 100 grams to just 60 grams, the AP reported.

Investors are watching closely, hoping a right-leaning government may adopt IMF-backed reforms. Bolivian bonds have rallied more than 30% this year on those hopes, per Reuters.

Factions, New Faces and Runoff Risks

Reports suggest local leaders including Andronico Rodríguez have formed new alliances, like the Popular Alliance, aiming to carry leftist ideals without Morales’ shadow.

Meanwhile, conservative bigwigs Samuel Doria Medina and Jorge Quiroga have in recent times emerged as frontrunners, though polls show no one nearing the required vote threshold to secure an outright win, and thereby effectively setting the stage for a possible October runoff.

What This Means for Bolivia

Experts say the upcoming election may mark the downfall of the MAS era. Political analyst Verónica Rocha called it “the end of the cycle not only for MAS, but for an entire model of government,” as reported by The Washington Post.

Yet voters are reportedly growing increasingly weary. “If people vote for the right, it’s because they are resigned to it as the only alternative.… These are recycled politicians from the 1990s era of privatization,” the Washington based media network quoted author Quya Reyna as saying.

