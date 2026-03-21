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Home > World News > ‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

Abdul Basit, ex-Pakistan High Commissioner to India, suggested attacking Delhi and Mumbai if the U.S. or Israel acts against Pakistan. His remarks alarm Indian authorities, highlighting strategic vulnerabilities, hybrid threats, and the need for heightened defense readiness against regional escalation.

Former Pakistan Diplomat Suggests Strikes on Delhi
Former Pakistan Diplomat Suggests Strikes on Delhi

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 21, 2026 22:44:09 IST

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‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

Abdul Basit, who served as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, made comments that triggered a major shift in South Asian geopolitical dynamics. Basit proposed during his recent speech that Pakistan should attack large Indian cities such as Delhi and Mumbai as a response to military action from the United States or Israel against Pakistan.

The “default target” logic indicates that if Pakistan lacks the capacity to attack distant Western enemies, then the country needs to establish India as its new target for strategic warfare.

A former top diplomat made remarks that caused major security concerns in India because his statements showed a dangerous pattern of thinking that linked regional stability to international power struggles.

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Strategic Vulnerability India

Your statement about India deserving “retaliatory” attacks for Western nations’ activities shows that traditional defense strategies have a fundamental weakness which needs to be addressed.

The rhetoric which advocates for strikes against Mumbai and Delhi to counter American and Israeli actions shows that India lacks standard deterrent systems, which forces the country into a hazardous pattern of “neighborhood venting” behavior. This perspective essentially treats India as a convenient hostage in a wider geopolitical chess match.

Indian intelligence agencies view this statement as more than a single viewpoint because they believe it represents a specific thinking pattern which requires the country to maintain high defense readiness against its closest border country to hide its internal security shortcomings.

Hybrid Threats India

The remarks show that hybrid threats have developed into a form of warfare that uses psychological operations and narrative control to achieve effects that compete with traditional military combat. An influential former diplomat who supports attacks on civilian areas creates conditions that lead to radicalization while making it harder to conduct confidential diplomatic negotiations.

The Indian defense planners need to develop their defense plans because the default theater escalation strategy requires them to consider all possible escalation scenarios which extend beyond their existing bilateral conflict with Pakistan.

The Mumbai research shows that people want to create maximum economic and psychological impact because India needs to establish a strong multi-layered defense system that protects against global geopolitical changes.

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Tags: Abdul BasitDelhi threatMumbai threatPakistan-India tensions

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‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

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‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm

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‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm
‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm
‘Bomb Mumbai And Delhi If America Attacks Us’: Ex-Pakistan Envoy Abdul Basit’s Viral Threat Against India Raises Alarm
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