Boris Johnson Backs Trump’s Tariffs on Russian Oil Imports, Urges Europe to ‘Have the Guts’ to Follow

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come out in strong support of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on countries continuing to import Russian oil, calling the move “brave, principled and logical.”

In a post on X, Johnson also challenged the United Kingdom and its European allies to take similar action, asking, “When will Britain and the rest of Europe have the guts to do the same?”

Boris Johnson Backs Trump’s Tariffs – Including on India

Johnson’s remarks followed Trump’s recent announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s ongoing purchases of discounted Russian crude oil as justification.

Johnson endorsed the tariffs as a long-overdue measure against countries he says are indirectly financing Russia’s war in Ukraine. As he wrote, “Donald Trump has done the brave, principled and logical thing —finally punishing the countries that have been funding Putin’s vicious war machine by buying Russian oil and gas”.

Europe’s Reliance on Russian Energy Under Scrutiny

Johnson’s challenge puts additional pressure on European nations, many of which still allow pipeline imports or purchase refined products made from Russian oil through intermediaries. Despite EU sanctions and pledges to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, loopholes in enforcement and national energy needs have allowed some level of trade to continue.

The former PM has remained an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office. In March, Johnson criticised Putin’s rejection of a ceasefire proposal and accused the Russian leader of mocking the international community. “He isn’t negotiating. He’s laughing at us,” Johnson wrote at the time. (With News18 Inputs)