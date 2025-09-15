Brazil President Lula da Silva Pushes Back on Trump’s US Tariffs, Defends Democracy

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has hit back against the decision of President Donald Trump’s administration to slap a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, calling the move “political” and “illogical”, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday.

In a New York Times op-ed, Lula stressed that while Brazil is open to negotiations that ensure mutual benefits, the country’s “democracy and sovereignty are not on the table.”

The US-imposed tariffs were a response to what Trump described as a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who has faced accusations of trying to unlawfully cling to power after losing the 2022 election to Lula.

Top Court Ruling on Bolsonaro Sparks Tensions

Earlier this week, Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that Bolsonaro had attempted a coup following his election loss. Lula praised the ruling, calling it a “historic decision” that protects Brazil’s democratic institutions.

“(The ruling) followed months of investigations that uncovered plans to assassinate me, the vice president and a Supreme Court justice,” Lula reportedly said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on social media that the Trump administration “will respond accordingly.” Brazilian Foreign Ministry dismissed Rubio’s comments as “inappropriate threats” and reaffirmed the judiciary’s independence.

Bolsonaro’s Medical Visit Amid House Arrest

Since early August, Bolsonaro has been under house arrest in Brasilia, monitored with an ankle bracelet and increasingly tight security measures. On Sunday, he briefly left his home to undergo medical treatment for skin lesions at the DF Star hospital in what is being considered as his first public appearance since the ruling.

According to the report, doctors removed eight skin lesions, which will be analysed to determine the next steps. Bolsonaro was discharged later that day.

His son Carlos criticised the heavy police presence around the visit, calling it “the biggest circus in Brazilian history” and condemning what he called the “humiliation of an honest man.”

Supporters Rally For Amnesty

Bolsonaro’s supporters gathered at the hospital, chanting ‘Amnesty now!’, in an apparent call for Congress to grant him immunity from prosecution.

While the Supreme Court verdict is a major blow, it does not essentially translate to Bolsonaro going to jail immediately. The court has up to 60 days to publish the ruling, and Bolsonaro’s legal team now reportedly planning to appeal before the full Supreme Court.