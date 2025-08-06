LIVE TV
Brazilian Judge Eases Bolsonaro’s House Arrest, Grants Family Unrestricted Access

Brazil's top court relaxed Jair Bolsonaro's house arrest terms, now allowing family visits without prior approval. The former president is on trial for an alleged coup attempt. The case, which Bolsonaro calls political persecution, has also sparked tensions with the US over trade tariffs.

A Brazilian judge has eased Bolsonaro's house arrest, allowing unrestricted family visits. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 6, 2025 22:24:09 IST

Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has eased a key restriction on former President Jair Bolsonar’s house arrest, allowing unlimited family visits without the need for prior court approval,  following a request from federal police, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The updated order means Bolsonaro’s children, grandchildren, and close relatives of his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, can now visit the couple’s residence freely.

Coup Trial and Political Tensions

Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest while facing trial for allegedly plotting a coup to cling to power after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Notably, Justice de Moraes had initially limited visits to only Bolsonaro’s lawyers. 

The former president’s trial has seemingly divided Brazilians as supporters claim that it’s politically motivated persecution while others believe that the country’s justice system should be allowed to function independently.

US-Brazil Trade Tensions Intertwined

The case is unfolding amid growing economic tensions with the US, with President Donald Trump recently referring to the trial as a “witch hunt”, and voicing support for Bolsonaro. Analysts say Trump’s recent decision to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods was linked to what he described as the “unfair treatment” of his ally.

Earlier Restrictions Remain

In addition to house arrest, the court had earlier ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle monitor and observe a nighttime curfew. Judge De Moraes had imposed these measures after Bolsonaro allegedly violated earlier court orders by spreading restricted content via his sons.

Bolsonaro has vowed to appeal the house arrest decision.

