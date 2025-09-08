LIVE TV
Home > World > Breaking: Four Dead in Jerusalem Shooting, Attacker Killed

Breaking: Four Dead in Jerusalem Shooting, Attacker Killed

Four killed, 15 injured after gunmen opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem; attackers shot dead by Israeli forces.

At least four people were killed in Jerusalem when gunmen fired at a group of people. (ANI)
At least four people were killed in Jerusalem when gunmen fired at a group of people. (ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 8, 2025 14:12:31 IST

Israeli authorities have said that four people were killed and several others wounded when two gunmen fired indiscriminately inside a bus. Local media reports added that both the gunmen were killed after Israeli forces responded. 

The incident reportedly occured at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem, and at least 15 were injured, media reports added. 

Authorities noted that the bus was travelling toward Jewish settlements when gunmen boarded the bus and started shooting at the passengers, reports said further.

Tags: israelJerusalem

