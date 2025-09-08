Breaking: Four Dead in Jerusalem Shooting, Attacker Killed

Israeli authorities have said that four people were killed and several others wounded when two gunmen fired indiscriminately inside a bus. Local media reports added that both the gunmen were killed after Israeli forces responded.

The incident reportedly occured at the Ramot Junction on Yigal Yadin Street in Jerusalem, and at least 15 were injured, media reports added.

Authorities noted that the bus was travelling toward Jewish settlements when gunmen boarded the bus and started shooting at the passengers, reports said further.