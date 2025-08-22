LIVE TV
Global Leaders Warn Israel Against Illegal Settlement in East Jerusalem – How Will It Affect Palestinians

Global Leaders Warn Israel Against Illegal Settlement in East Jerusalem – How Will It Affect Palestinians

The UK, Australia, Japan, and 18 other countries condemned Israel’s plan to build 3,400 homes in East Jerusalem’s E1 area, calling it a violation of international law that threatens a two-state solution. The move risks instability, splits Palestinian territory, and faces widespread global opposition.

21 countries have urged Israel to stop plans of forming settlers colony in East Jerusalem
21 countries have urged Israel to stop plans of forming settlers colony in East Jerusalem

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 22, 2025 11:38:37 IST

The United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and 18 other countries have strongly criticized Israel’s plans to build a new settlement in the occupied West Bank. They said the move would make a future two-state solution for Palestinians impossible.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the 21 countries said, “We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms.” They called Israel’s plans a “violation of international law.”

Why is Israel Planning to Build a Colony in East Jerusalem

The dispute is about a 12-square-kilometre (4.6-square-mile) area east of Jerusalem called “East 1” or “E1.” Israel wants to build 3,400 new homes for settlers there. This project would separate much of the West Bank from East Jerusalem and connect several existing Israeli settlements.

Reportedly, East Jerusalem is very important to Palestinians because they want it to be the capital of a future Palestinian state. The 21 countries said that building in E1 would make a two-state solution impossible, as it would split a future Palestinian state and make it harder for people to reach Jerusalem.

The countries raising concerns are Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan.

Global Leaders Come Forward to Criticize Israeli Decision

They also said the settlement could increase violence and instability, and would not benefit Israelis. The Palestinian Authority, the European Commission, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have all opposed the plan since it was first announced last week.

The European Union said on August 14 that ongoing settler violence, military operations, and unilateral decisions like this are worsening tensions and making peace less likely.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has defended settlements like E1, claiming they will erase Palestine from the map. He said, “This reality finally buries the idea of a Palestinian state, because there is nothing to recognise and no one to recognise.”

The E1 settlement plan has sparked strong international criticism and raises serious questions about the future of peace in the region.

Tags: East Jerusalemisrael

Global Leaders Warn Israel Against Illegal Settlement in East Jerusalem – How Will It Affect Palestinians

