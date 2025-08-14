LIVE TV
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 14, 2025 06:15:09 IST

Reports on Wednesday claimed multiple officers were shot in Gretna, Pittsylvania County, prompting a massive law enforcement response. Police activity is centered on Homestead Drive, with helicopters also deployed.

Local traffic alert pages indicated several officers may have been wounded, though officials have yet to confirm.

According to WDBJ 7, agencies on the scene include the Virginia State Police, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Danville Police Department, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Gretna Fire and Rescue, US Marshals, Hurt Fire Department, and a Centra medical helicopter.

Tags: GretnaVirginia

