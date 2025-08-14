Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna

Reports on Wednesday claimed multiple officers were shot in Gretna, Pittsylvania County, prompting a massive law enforcement response. Police activity is centered on Homestead Drive, with helicopters also deployed.

Local traffic alert pages indicated several officers may have been wounded, though officials have yet to confirm.

According to WDBJ 7, agencies on the scene include the Virginia State Police, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Danville Police Department, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Gretna Fire and Rescue, US Marshals, Hurt Fire Department, and a Centra medical helicopter.