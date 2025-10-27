BRIEF-Galp Q3 Adjusted Net Profit At 407 Mln Euros

Oct 27 (Reuters) – Galp Energia SGPS SA: * Q3 TURNOVER 5.10 BILLION EUROS * Q3 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT 407 MILLION EUROS * Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA 911 MILLION EUROS * HOLDS ESTIMATED DIVIDEND BREAKEVEN UNDER $40/BBL FOR 2026 Source text Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Also Read:

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

Canada Racism: Viral Video Captures White Man Spewing Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada