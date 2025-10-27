Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

A maintenance log from an Air India flight has gone viral after it humorously documented the fate of an unexpected stowaway, an unfortunate cockroach discovered mid-air.

The remark described, the cockroach as being “hanged until death,” has caught the attention of social media users, leaving them amused and bewildered.

Cockroach Discovery Takes Flight

The incident occurred on October 24 during Air India flight AI 315, which was en route from Delhi to Dubai. According to a maintenance log entry shared on X by aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra, a passenger reported the presence of a live cockroach in the cabin. The log’s official rectification note humorously concluded the matter, stating that the cockroach had been “hanged until death,” effectively resolving the “defect.”

“An entry in Air India’s cabin defect log recorded that a live cockroach was discovered by a passenger. The rectification note wryly mentioned that the matter was dealt with… conclusively. Khalaas (finished), Dubai style,” Chandra posted on X, alongside an image of the log entry.

The directness of the phrasing, combined with the casual “Khalaas” (meaning “finished” in Arabic), has since gone viral, with many social media users calling it one of the most entertaining airline maintenance entries ever recorded.

Social Media Reactions: ‘Best Thing In A Long Time’

The maintenance log quickly gained traction, with users chiming in with humorous comments and references to other memorable entries in aviation history. One user quipped, “This is the best thing in a long time. ‘Evidence removed’,” while another recalled a similar incident where a pilot’s tech log simply stated, “Something found in the cockpit,” followed by the AME’s rectification note, “Something tightened in the cockpit.”

A third user added, “More interesting and truthful than the normal bollox in an Air India logbook.” The unique tone of the log entry has sparked widespread amusement, adding an unexpected moment of levity to social media discussions about aviation.

A String Of Controversies

This incident comes amid a string of complaints about Air India’s service and hygiene. In recent months, the airline has faced criticism over several incidents, including one where the Madras High Court found Air India negligent after a passenger discovered hair in a sealed meal packet on a Colombo-Chennai flight.

The court subsequently ordered the airline to pay the passenger Rs 35,000 in compensation.

ALSO READ: Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement