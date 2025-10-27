Viral Video Captures White Man Spewing Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada

Canada Racism: A shocking video from Oakville, Ontario, has reignited debate over the growing wave of anti-Indian racism in Canada.

The clip, now viral on social media, shows a young white man hurling racist abuse at a McDonald’s worker in what many have called a reflection of Canada’s escalating xenophobia.

The video, posted on X by the handle Economic Woes, captures the man shouting, “Go back to your f*** country, you s**-a** Indian.” When confronted by a woman recording the altercation, he steps closer and repeats the slurs. The incident reportedly took place on October 26 at a McDonald’s outlet in Oakville.

While the footage drew widespread condemnation online, it also revealed a disturbing undercurrent of support. One user commented, “Canadians are really getting fed up with the invasion. Wow.”

As of Sunday evening, Halton Police had not issued any statement or clarification on whether action has been taken against the perpetrator.

The episode adds to a growing list of hate-driven incidents targeting Indian-origin individuals across Ontario and other provinces.

Earlier this month, Ontario MPP Hardeep Grewal shared his own experience of racial abuse. “Today in downtown Muskoka, while sharing ice cream with my family, two strangers decided to share their hate instead,” he wrote on X. “One yelled, ‘Hey turban head, go home,’ before speeding off. Another, walking by, said, ‘You all should die.’ In that moment, I was reminded that the fight against hate is far from over.”

Grewal described the encounter as “exhausting and painful,” saying it was not the first time he faced such hostility.

In late September, residents in Mississauga were shocked by graffiti near a children’s park reading, “Indian rats.” Peel Regional Police later arrested 29-year-old Freda Looker-Rilloraza for the act. The PRP has since established a centralized Hate Crime Unit to tackle such offenses across the Greater Toronto Area.

Experts link the rise in xenophobia to economic pressures and shifting attitudes toward immigration. Canada, once hailed as one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly nations, has seen public sentiment sour amid housing shortages, inflation, and online misinformation.

Disgusting display of racism in Burlington, ON. Welcome 2 Canada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1EKZzfA3Is — EconomicWoes 🤖 (@ManyBeenRinsed) October 26, 2025

