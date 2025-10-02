LIVE TV
Home > World > Bronx Building Collapse Video: Gas Explosion Rocks Mitchel Houses In Mott Haven NYC, Emergency Crews Respond

Bronx Building Collapse: A Bronx high-rise partially collapsed Wednesday after a gas explosion at Mitchel Houses. Emergency crews rushed in, but no injuries were reported. Residents were evacuated as authorities investigate the blast and structural damage.

Bronx building collapses after gas explosion at Mitchel Houses; emergency crews respond, no injuries reported. Photo: FDNY.
Bronx building collapses after gas explosion at Mitchel Houses; emergency crews respond, no injuries reported. Photo: FDNY.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 2, 2025 00:00:01 IST

Bronx Building Collapse: A section of a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx collapsed on Wednesday following a gas explosion, prompting a large-scale emergency response. While the scene was chaotic, fire officials confirmed that no injuries were immediately reported.

Dramatic Bronx Building Collapse Captured on Video

Social media videos showed a ventilation shaft giving way and tumbling down the side of the building, turning into a pile of bricks. Dust and smoke filled the air as bystanders screamed in shock at the unfolding scene.

The explosion occurred early Wednesday morning at Mitchel Houses, a public housing complex in Mott Haven, according to the Associated Press. The blast caused part of a 20-story building to collapse, but miraculously, no one was hurt. Emergency crews secured the area quickly, searching for anyone who might have been trapped in the rubble.

Mitchel Houses, located at 225 Alexander Avenue, consists of 10 buildings ranging from 17 to 20 stories. Completed in 1966, the complex spans 16 acres and houses roughly 3,500 residents across 1,730 apartments, CBS reported.

Also Read: US Federal Government Shutdown Takes Effect: Know Why It Matters; Check What Stays Open And Closed

Tragic Incident at Alexander Avenue Last Month

This incident follows a recent fire at a Bronx high-rise in the same neighborhood. A 15-year-old girl, Carisma Hayes, was rescued from a burning building on Alexander Avenue last month and remains in a coma.

Firefighters found Hayes hanging out of a window before bringing her unconscious inside. She was treated at a hospital for severe smoke inhalation and burns to her throat. Her father, Tyrone Hayes, said, “She’s in a coma right now and we’re fighting for her and praying for her.”

Bronx Building Collapse And Explosion Details

Residents reported hearing a loud boom around 8:10 a.m., followed by a cloud of dust rising from the tower. FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker indicated that the explosion likely originated from an old incinerator shaft. 

The FDNY and NYPD quickly cordoned off the block. Con Edison crews shut off the gas supply to prevent further risk. Rescue units, including K-9 teams and drones, combed through debris to ensure no one was trapped inside.

Evacuated residents were directed to a temporary shelter on Alexander Avenue, while some were accommodated on MTA buses. City agencies coordinated the distribution of food, water, and other essentials. Mayor Eric Adams urged the public to avoid the area as crews continue assessing the damage.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the explosion and the resulting partial collapse. Officials have not provided an estimated timeline for when residents may return to their homes.

Also Read: Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:00 AM IST
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
