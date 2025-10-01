LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

The 6.9-magnitude quake, recorded by the US Geological Survey, hit at 9:59 pm near Bogo City on Cebu Island, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 1, 2025 09:33:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

A powerful earthquake struck the central Philippines late Tuesday night, leaving nearly 60 people dead and hundreds injured, reported AFP. The 6.9-magnitude quake, recorded by the US Geological Survey, hit at 9:59 pm near Bogo City on Cebu Island, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

Hospitals, especially the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, were overwhelmed with patients. Many injured, including children, were treated outside under temporary blue tents as fears of aftershocks forced evacuations. Rescue workers carried dozens of black body bags to vans bound for local mortuaries. Officials said the number of casualties was still rising.

At least 147 people were confirmed injured across central islands, while 22 buildings were damaged, according to the report.

Rescuers worked through the night despite power outages and hundreds of aftershocks. In Bogo, some patients had to be moved to Cebu City, about 100 km away, as local hospitals overflowed. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses, saying many of the wounded required urgent care.

Scenes of destruction spread across Cebu and nearby islands. In Bantayan, the belfry of an old Catholic church collapsed after violently swaying.

Television footage showed motorcycles stopping on a shaking bridge as riders clung to railings for safety. Roads cracked in several towns, and some schools and commercial buildings collapsed. Power was cut across parts of Cebu and nearby islands, but supply was restored by midnight, according to the National Grid Corporation.

Authorities warned that more people may still be trapped under rubble. Recovery operations were slowed by darkness and continuous tremors.

ALSO READ: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 9:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: philippinesPhilippines earthquake

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far
Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far
Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far
Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

QUICK LINKS