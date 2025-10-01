Philippines Earthquake Death Toll Rises To Over 60, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know So Far

A powerful earthquake struck the central Philippines late Tuesday night, leaving nearly 60 people dead and hundreds injured, reported AFP. The 6.9-magnitude quake, recorded by the US Geological Survey, hit at 9:59 pm near Bogo City on Cebu Island, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

Hospitals, especially the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo, were overwhelmed with patients. Many injured, including children, were treated outside under temporary blue tents as fears of aftershocks forced evacuations. Rescue workers carried dozens of black body bags to vans bound for local mortuaries. Officials said the number of casualties was still rising.

At least 147 people were confirmed injured across central islands, while 22 buildings were damaged, according to the report.

Rescuers worked through the night despite power outages and hundreds of aftershocks. In Bogo, some patients had to be moved to Cebu City, about 100 km away, as local hospitals overflowed. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses, saying many of the wounded required urgent care.

Scenes of destruction spread across Cebu and nearby islands. In Bantayan, the belfry of an old Catholic church collapsed after violently swaying.

Television footage showed motorcycles stopping on a shaking bridge as riders clung to railings for safety. Roads cracked in several towns, and some schools and commercial buildings collapsed. Power was cut across parts of Cebu and nearby islands, but supply was restored by midnight, according to the National Grid Corporation.

Authorities warned that more people may still be trapped under rubble. Recovery operations were slowed by darkness and continuous tremors.

