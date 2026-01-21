‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp and unusually blunt attack on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, asserting that Canada’s security and survival have long depended on the United States, after Carney delivered a high-profile speech on the “rupture” of the global order at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Trump’s remarks come amid rising diplomatic friction between Washington and Ottawa, triggered by Carney’s warning that the US-led rules-based international order is fading and can no longer be relied upon by middle powers like Canada.

‘Canada Lives Because of the U.S.’: Trump Hits Back at Carney

Responding to Carney’s Davos speech, Trump said:

“Canada lives because of the U.S.”

He added that Carney “should remember that next time he makes those statements,” making it clear that the Canadian leader’s critique of American global leadership had not gone down well in Washington.

Trump’s comments underline his long-standing view that the United States provides the backbone of North American defence, including through NATO and continental security arrangements.

Why Trump Was ‘Not So Grateful’

Trump’s sharp tone reflects his irritation over Carney’s assertion that the US-led world order is undergoing a “rupture” rather than a gradual transition. While Carney did not name Trump directly in his speech, his critique was widely seen as aimed at Trump’s foreign policy and his disruptive impact on global alliances.

Trump has previously referred to Canada as a potential “51st state” and has repeatedly argued that American military and economic power is central to Canada’s stability comments that have often unsettled Canadian leaders and the public alike.

What Mark Carney Said at Davos

Speaking before political and financial elites at the World Economic Forum, Mark Carney warned that the world is experiencing a fundamental break in how power is exercised globally.

“We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said, describing a world shaped by intensifying great-power rivalry and a fading rules-based order.

He declared that the old global order anchored by US leadership is “not coming back” and cautioned against romanticising the past:

“We should not mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy.”

‘End of the Rules-Based Order’, Says Carney

Carney acknowledged that Canada had benefited from the old international system, including what he described as American hegemony that ensured open sea lanes, a stable financial system and collective security frameworks.

However, he argued that this system has given way to a harsher reality:

“Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great-power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.”

According to Carney, the traditional global order has been replaced by strategic competition where power, not rules, increasingly dictates outcomes.

‘Compliance Will Not Buy Safety’: A Warning to Middle Powers

In one of the most striking parts of his speech, Carney warned countries like Canada against relying on appeasement or accommodation for security.

“Compliance will not buy safety,” he said bluntly.

He urged middle powers to act collectively rather than depend on larger nations for protection, adding:

“If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

Carney argued that while great powers can afford to act alone due to their market size and military capacity, middle powers cannot.

Trump’s Rhetoric and Its Impact on US Allies

Trump’s rebuttal comes against the backdrop of his increasingly assertive rhetoric toward US allies since returning to office after winning the 2024 election.

Apart from referring to Canada as a potential “51st state,” Trump recently shared a social media image depicting Canada and Venezuela covered in the US flag, implying American dominance a move that drew criticism across diplomatic circles.

The Davos meeting was also overshadowed by Trump’s renewed threats to assert US control over Greenland, which he has previously described as irreversible.

Carney Backs Denmark and Greenland

Addressing the Greenland issue directly, Carney voiced support for Denmark and Greenland, stating:

“Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully supports their unique right to determine Greenland’s future.”

This remark further underscored Canada’s intent to push back against unilateral assertions of power by the US.

Growing Rift Between Washington and Ottawa

Trump’s sharp rebuttal to Carney highlights a widening rift between the two traditionally close allies, with contrasting visions of global leadership, sovereignty and international cooperation now coming into sharper focus.

While Trump insists that Canada owes its security to the United States, Carney’s message from Davos signals a clear desire for Canada and other middle powers to chart a more independent and collective path in a rapidly changing global order.

