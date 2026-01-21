LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide Davos 2026 breaking-news Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

Trump rebukes Mark Carney at Davos, saying “Canada lives because of the US” after Carney warned of a rupture in the US-led global order.

Trump rebukes Mark Carney at Davos. (Photo: X)
Trump rebukes Mark Carney at Davos. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 21, 2026 20:58:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp and unusually blunt attack on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, asserting that Canada’s security and survival have long depended on the United States, after Carney delivered a high-profile speech on the “rupture” of the global order at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump’s remarks come amid rising diplomatic friction between Washington and Ottawa, triggered by Carney’s warning that the US-led rules-based international order is fading and can no longer be relied upon by middle powers like Canada.

‘Canada Lives Because of the U.S.’: Trump Hits Back at Carney

Responding to Carney’s Davos speech, Trump said:

You Might Be Interested In

“Canada lives because of the U.S.”

He added that Carney “should remember that next time he makes those statements,” making it clear that the Canadian leader’s critique of American global leadership had not gone down well in Washington.

Trump’s comments underline his long-standing view that the United States provides the backbone of North American defence, including through NATO and continental security arrangements.

Why Trump Was ‘Not So Grateful’

Trump’s sharp tone reflects his irritation over Carney’s assertion that the US-led world order is undergoing a “rupture” rather than a gradual transition. While Carney did not name Trump directly in his speech, his critique was widely seen as aimed at Trump’s foreign policy and his disruptive impact on global alliances.

Trump has previously referred to Canada as a potential “51st state” and has repeatedly argued that American military and economic power is central to Canada’s stability comments that have often unsettled Canadian leaders and the public alike.

What Mark Carney Said at Davos

Speaking before political and financial elites at the World Economic Forum, Mark Carney warned that the world is experiencing a fundamental break in how power is exercised globally.

“We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said, describing a world shaped by intensifying great-power rivalry and a fading rules-based order.

He declared that the old global order anchored by US leadership is “not coming back” and cautioned against romanticising the past:

“We should not mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy.”

‘End of the Rules-Based Order’, Says Carney

Carney acknowledged that Canada had benefited from the old international system, including what he described as American hegemony that ensured open sea lanes, a stable financial system and collective security frameworks.

However, he argued that this system has given way to a harsher reality:

“Call it what it is: a system of intensifying great-power rivalry where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as coercion.”

According to Carney, the traditional global order has been replaced by strategic competition where power, not rules, increasingly dictates outcomes.

‘Compliance Will Not Buy Safety’: A Warning to Middle Powers

In one of the most striking parts of his speech, Carney warned countries like Canada against relying on appeasement or accommodation for security.

“Compliance will not buy safety,” he said bluntly.

He urged middle powers to act collectively rather than depend on larger nations for protection, adding:

“If we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

Carney argued that while great powers can afford to act alone due to their market size and military capacity, middle powers cannot.

Trump’s Rhetoric and Its Impact on US Allies

Trump’s rebuttal comes against the backdrop of his increasingly assertive rhetoric toward US allies since returning to office after winning the 2024 election.

Apart from referring to Canada as a potential “51st state,” Trump recently shared a social media image depicting Canada and Venezuela covered in the US flag, implying American dominance a move that drew criticism across diplomatic circles.

The Davos meeting was also overshadowed by Trump’s renewed threats to assert US control over Greenland, which he has previously described as irreversible.

Carney Backs Denmark and Greenland

Addressing the Greenland issue directly, Carney voiced support for Denmark and Greenland, stating:

“Canada stands firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully supports their unique right to determine Greenland’s future.”

This remark further underscored Canada’s intent to push back against unilateral assertions of power by the US.

Growing Rift Between Washington and Ottawa

Trump’s sharp rebuttal to Carney highlights a widening rift between the two traditionally close allies, with contrasting visions of global leadership, sovereignty and international cooperation now coming into sharper focus.

While Trump insists that Canada owes its security to the United States, Carney’s message from Davos signals a clear desire for Canada and other middle powers to chart a more independent and collective path in a rapidly changing global order.

ALSO READ: Davos 2026: Donald Trump Says It Was ‘Stupid’ For US To Give Back Greenland, Claims No Other Country Can Secure It

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 8:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: canadadavosdonald trumpmark carneyWEF

RELATED News

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

Davos 2026: Donald Trump Says It Was ‘Stupid’ For US To Give Back Greenland, Claims No Other Country Can Secure It

“Not Going In Right Direction”: Trump Minces No Words As He Criticises Europe, Says “Certain Places In Region Not Recognisable”

DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh’s Batting Masterclass Take India To 238/7 In First T20I

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

Meet Hande Erçel: Turkish Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours Of Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ At Joy Awards 2026, Says This Is…

Red Magic 11 Air Unveiled In China With RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, Dual-Active Cooling Fan And Cool RGB Light. Phone To Make Global Debut On…

Mark Carney Takes Shots At Trump? Canada PM Delivers A Fiery Speech At Davos, Calls On India To ‘Unite’ As Old World Order ‘Ruptures’

Apprenticeship Programs in the BFSI Sector: A Government-Backed Pathway to Employability for India’s Youth

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos
‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos
‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos
‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

QUICK LINKS