Davos 2026: Donald Trump Says It Was ‘Stupid’ For US To Give Back Greenland, Claims No Other Country Can Secure It

US President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire globally at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos by calling it “stupid” for the United States to return Greenland to Denmark after World War II.

Trump also claimed that no other country is capable of securing the island, emphasizing its critical importance to US national and international security.

Trump Arrives in Davos After Aircraft Glitch

Trump’s arrival in Switzerland came after a minor travel disruption. Air Force One had to turn back due to an electrical issue, prompting the President to switch aircraft to continue his journey to the summit. His visit comes amid growing tensions with European allies over his statements on Greenland and ongoing US-EU trade disagreements.

‘US Was Stupid to Give Greenland Back’

At the WEF, Trump criticised the US decision to return Greenland, calling Denmark “ungrateful” for not appreciating America’s efforts during World War II.

“We set up bases in Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We saved Greenland and prevented our enemies from gaining a foothold in our hemisphere. After the war, we gave Greenland back. How stupid were we to do that?” Trump said.

He pointed out that Denmark had fallen to Germany during the war and was unable to defend Greenland on its own, forcing the US to intervene at great cost.

No Other Country Can Secure Greenland

Trump claimed that Greenland remains strategically undefended and insisted that the US is the only nation capable of securing the island.

“No nation is in any position to secure Greenland other than us,” he said, adding that every NATO ally must protect its own territory.

Strategic Importance Between US, Russia and China

Highlighting Greenland’s geopolitical significance, Trump said the island is crucial due to its location between the US, Russia, and China. He stressed that America’s interest is not in mineral resources but in broader national and international security.

“The US needs Greenland not for minerals but for strategic national and international security,” Trump said, calling it a key asset in global stability.

Trump Seeks Negotiations, Rules Out Military Action

Trump confirmed that the US has sought immediate negotiations regarding Greenland, while clarifying that America would not use force for any takeover.

“The US will not use force,” he said, stressing a diplomatic approach.

EU Responds to Trump’s Remarks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to Trump’s statements, saying Europe is “fully prepared” to act if needed. The remarks highlight growing tensions between the US and its European allies over trade and territorial matters.

Trump to Host ‘Board of Peace’ Session on Gaza

During the summit, Trump is also expected to host a session on his proposed “Board of Peace,” aimed at overseeing efforts to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The initiative signals the President’s continued focus on international diplomacy amid regional crises.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, held annually in Davos since 1971, is a global platform that brings together political leaders, business executives, and experts to discuss pressing global challenges, from economic inequality and climate change to technology and geopolitical tensions.

This year, the summit has attracted nearly 400 senior political figures, including more than 60 heads of state and government, as well as roughly 850 CEOs from major companies worldwide.

