LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast cricket records India vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
Home > World > Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Carney's efforts to diversify Canada's trade relations are driven by the need to reduce dependence on the US market. With the US imposing tariffs and trade tensions escalating, Canada is looking to strengthen ties with other countries.

Mark Carney. (Photo:X/@MarkJCarney)
Mark Carney. (Photo:X/@MarkJCarney)

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: November 3, 2025 00:08:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday highlighted the “progress” his government has achieved in boosting relations with India, as part of Canada’s larger plan to lessen its reliance on trade with the United States.

Addressing reporters in Gyeongju, Carney said the approach was beginning to deliver results, pointing to the “progress we have been making with India.” He also mentioned that Foreign Minister Anita Anand and several other cabinet members have been actively engaging with their Indian counterparts to move this initiative forward.

You Might Be Interested In

Carney noted that his government’s approach is focused on both domestic and international efforts — to strengthen the economy at home while “build[ing] these partnerships abroad, reduce our reliance on the United States.”

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “As we pursue our ambitious new mission to double our non-US exports in the next decade, Canada’s new government is focused on working with partners across the Indo-Pacific to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.”

“The Indo-Pacific presents enormous opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. Canada is ready to seize these opportunities and play to win,” Carney added.

Carney’s efforts to diversify Canada’s trade relations are driven by the need to reduce dependence on the US market. With the US imposing tariffs and trade tensions escalating, Canada is looking to strengthen ties with other countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. India, with its growing economy and large market, presents a significant opportunity for Canada to expand its trade and investment portfolio.

Since taking office in March of this year, Carney has led a gradual reset in Canada’s relationship with India, which had deteriorated under the previous Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. Tensions escalated in September 2023 after Trudeau told the Canadian Parliament that there were “credible allegations” linking Indian agents to the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

India rejected those claims as “absurd” and “motivated.” The situation worsened in October 2023 when India withdrew six diplomats after Canada requested a waiver of their immunity to allow questioning in connection with criminal activity in the country. Ottawa’s move prompted New Delhi to expel six Canadian diplomats in response.

Relations began to improve after Prime Minister Carney met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis in June. The meeting resulted in the restoration of high commissioners to both capitals, signalling a step toward normalising diplomatic engagement.

A “systematic approach” to rebuilding ties has been evident in a series of recent high-level visits. In October, Foreign Minister Anita Anand visited India, where she met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Around the same time, Goyal also held discussions with Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.

Further visits by senior officials from both sides are expected later this year. India has also invited Prime Minister Carney to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February next year.

ALSO READ: Canada PM Mark Carney Apologises To Trump Over Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad Row: What Exactly Happened

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: canadaindiamark carneyUS tariffs

RELATED News

At Least 23 Dead, Including Children After Massive Explosion At Mexico Supermarket

Barack Obama Calls Trump Era ‘Craziness And Chaos,’ Rallies Support For Democrats

Multiple Passengers Stabbed On Moving Train In Cambridgeshire, Two Suspects Held

Egypt Unveils $1.2B Grand Museum, Revealing Tutankhamun’s Tomb In Its Full Glory For The First Time Ever

Trump Goes Guns-A-Blazing: Warns Nigeria Of Aid Cut, Hints At Military Action In Explosive Threat

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: This Catch By Amanjot Kaur Swung The Game For India Against South Africa In Women’s World Cup Final

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Winners List (1973–2025): Complete List of Champions, Runners-Up, and Host Nations

Watch Video: Indian Women’s Team In Tears After Beating South Africa To Win World Cup 2025

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women Defeat South Africa Women By 52 Runs To Win Maiden ODI World Cup Title

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Another Record, Goes Past Belinda Clark To Become…

Why Did Shah Rukh Khan Cancel His Annual Birthday Greet At Mannat? Here’s What Happened

Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here

Who Is Deepti Sharma? From Marital Status To Net Worth, Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Star All-Rounder

Horrific Rajasthan Accident: 18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Speeding Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Parked Trailer

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’
Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’
Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’
Canadian PM Mark Carney Issues Big Statement, Highlights ‘Progress’ In Rebuilding Ties With India: ‘As We Pursue…’

QUICK LINKS