Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Canfield Mountain Shooting: Two Firefighters Killed In Deadly Trap As Gunmen Lure First Responders With Blaze

Canfield Mountain Shooting: Two Firefighters Killed In Deadly Trap As Gunmen Lure First Responders With Blaze

Canfield Mountain Shooting: Two firefighters were fatally shot and others injured in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire that may have been deliberately set. Authorities believe there could be up to four shooters using high-powered rifles from multiple directions. The standoff continues as law enforcement braces for a prolonged operation in the heavily wooded area.

Canfield Mountain shooting leaves 2 firefighters dead, others injured.
Canfield Mountain shooting leaves 2 firefighters dead, others injured. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 09:21:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Canfield Mountain Shooting: Two fire fighting personnel were shot dead in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Others, whose number is yet not known, were injured while responding to a brush fire. The number of shooters is not known yet with authorities saying the number can range from one to four.

The number of injured people still remains unclear while residents and hikers are still stuck on the mountain.

Canfield Mountain Shooting: Number of Shooters Unknown

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris stated that one active shooter continues to fire at law enforcement with high-powered rifles.

“We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four shooters. We will neutralize this threat,” Norris said.

You Might Be Interested In

The local authorities ahve said that bullets we coming from multiple directions. 

It is now appearing there was sabotage involved and the shootores may have set fire intentionally to draw first responders to the location.

Canfield Mountain Shooting Likely To Be A Multiday Operation

Authorities say that it may take several days to clear the mountain as the shooters are not willinng to surrender.

“This is going to likely be a multiday operation. It’s going to be a tough next couple hours … I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize because they are not, at this point in time, showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” Norris said.

The fatal shooting took place at Canfield Mountain Natural Area. It is a 24-acre park on the east side of the city. The city is known for hiking and biking trails and has a heavy tree cover.

Shelter in Place Order Issued For Canfield Mountain Shooting

According to authorities the shooter or shooters are using “modern day sporting rifles.”

FBI is also providing support to the local authorities in neutralising the shooters as multiple agencies are responding to the incident.

A shelter in place order was issued by Kootenai County Emergency Management as people were asked to avoid the area.

Also Read: Where is Travis Decker? Missing Soldier Who Killed His Three Daughters Linked By Social Media To Coeur d’Alene Firefighter Shooting

Tags: canfield mountain shootingcoeur d'alene active shootercoeur d’alenehome_hero_pos_3idaho shooting
Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?