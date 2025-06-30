Canfield Mountain Shooting: Two Firefighters Killed In Deadly Trap As Gunmen Lure First Responders With Blaze

Canfield Mountain Shooting: Two fire fighting personnel were shot dead in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Others, whose number is yet not known, were injured while responding to a brush fire. The number of shooters is not known yet with authorities saying the number can range from one to four.

The number of injured people still remains unclear while residents and hikers are still stuck on the mountain.

Canfield Mountain Shooting: Number of Shooters Unknown

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris stated that one active shooter continues to fire at law enforcement with high-powered rifles.

“We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four shooters. We will neutralize this threat,” Norris said.

The local authorities ahve said that bullets we coming from multiple directions.

It is now appearing there was sabotage involved and the shootores may have set fire intentionally to draw first responders to the location.

Canfield Mountain Shooting Likely To Be A Multiday Operation

Authorities say that it may take several days to clear the mountain as the shooters are not willinng to surrender.

“This is going to likely be a multiday operation. It’s going to be a tough next couple hours … I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize because they are not, at this point in time, showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,” Norris said.

The fatal shooting took place at Canfield Mountain Natural Area. It is a 24-acre park on the east side of the city. The city is known for hiking and biking trails and has a heavy tree cover.

Shelter in Place Order Issued For Canfield Mountain Shooting

According to authorities the shooter or shooters are using “modern day sporting rifles.”

FBI is also providing support to the local authorities in neutralising the shooters as multiple agencies are responding to the incident.

A shelter in place order was issued by Kootenai County Emergency Management as people were asked to avoid the area.

