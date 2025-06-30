Where is Travis Decker? Missing Soldier Who Killed His Three Daughters Linked By Social Media To Coeur d’Alene Firefighter Shooting

Travis Decker, the missing soldier who killed his three young daughters is now being linked to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho shooting in which multiple firefighters were shot in

Question like ‘Where is Travis Decker?’ and ‘Is this Travis Decker?’ were being asked. As of now authorities have not shared any update thank links to the Coeur d’Alene shooting.

Social Media Users Ask Where is Travis Decker

Authorities in Idaho have issued shelter in place order as the hunt for active shooters continues.

Gov Brad Little while terming the attack a direct heinous assault said multiple firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more,” Little said.

Authorities said that the shooters are being dealt with confirming that the shooter is still at large. The authorities yet to ascertain the number of shooters. People have been advised to avoid the area.

Where is Travis Decker Trends As Coeur d’Alene Shooter Remain At Large

Social media users linked Travis Decker to the shooting asking could it be Travis Decker.

One X user asked, “Why would Travis Decker draw attention to himself?” while another wrote, “Where is Travis Decker?

32-year old, Travis Decker killed his three young daughter, and is wanted since June 2 in the case. He was found outside Leavenworth with his truck and the bodies of his daughters .

“There is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area. Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching. Still, we can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

