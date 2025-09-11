LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan donald trump Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies

How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and commentator, was shot dead while on stage at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. The 31-year-old, a college dropout who built Turning Point USA into a multimillion-dollar powerhouse, was struck as panic spread. A close ally of Donald Trump, Kirk rose from rejection at West Point to millionaire MAGA influencer and host of The Charlie Kirk Show.

Charlie Kirk, Trump ally and Turning Point USA founder, was shot at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. Photo: X.
Charlie Kirk, Trump ally and Turning Point USA founder, was shot at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 11, 2025 02:13:57 IST

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and commentator, is confirmed dead, according to media reports. He was shot while on stage at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was there to kick off his American Comeback Tour. The shooting took place when he was answering a question from an audience member about mass shootings committed by transgender people.  

Video footage from the scene shows Kirk trying to get back while holding his neck. He was seen in apparent pain after being shot with a single gunshot. 

Who Shot Charlie Kirk?

It is not clear yet whether the suspect is under police custody. However, videos on social media showed an old person being taken away by police right after the shooting.  

According to reports, the 31-year-old was conducting a Q&A session under a pop-up tent at the UVA campus when he was shot from about 200 yards away by a long gun. Soon after, the audience fled from the event site in panic.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?  

Charlie Kirk, 31, is a prominent MAGA-aligned conservative influencer and the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. He rose through YouTube and X, tackling conservative issues in the US. He became widely known for his uncompromising and provocative political opinions, often giving his hardcore right-wing opinions.  

Kirk, a father of two. He has built a massive online following, having millions of subscribers and billions of views on his social media platforms. His confrontational debates on college campuses go viral and is known for it.

Kirk also hosts The Charlie Kirk Show, a popular conservative podcast with more than 750 episodes. The program consistently ranks among the top 10 in Apple and Spotify news charts.

His show has sparked several controversies, including his January 2024 comments dismissing what he called the “myth” surrounding civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Building Turning Point USA

Founded in 2012, Turning Point USA has grown into a Christian nationalist powerhouse. According to tax filings, the organization’s revenue jumped from $4.3 million in 2016 to $81.7 million in 2023.

Kirk’s leadership earned him a spot on Forbes’ 2018 “30 under 30” list and made him the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention. He also maintains strong ties with Trump, who appeared alongside him at the 2022 Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.



How Charlie Kirk Became Close To Donald Trump?  

Kirk has been closely linked with President Donald Trump. Last fall, he was part of a select group of Trump insiders tasked with administering loyalty tests for candidates seeking senior positions at the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies.  

More recently, Trump appointed him to the boards of U.S. military academies. Kirk was given a position on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, responsible for reviewing aspects of the academy’s curriculum and instruction.  

The appointment carried a personal irony. In 2012, as a graduating senior from Wheeling High School outside Chicago, Kirk was rejected by West Point Military Academy—a moment that, according to analysts, fueled his entry into the far-right movement.  

A College Dropout Who Became A Millionaire

After being rejected by West Point – a school with a 12% acceptance rate – Kirk claimed he was overlooked in favor of “a far less-qualified candidate of a different gender and a different persuasion.”  

He briefly attended Harper College, a community college in Chicago, but dropped out without completing a degree. Instead, he devoted himself to activism, eventually launching Turning Point USA, which grew into a powerful organization promoting Christian nationalism and ultraconservative values.  

Charlie Kirk Has A Polarizing Reputation  

Journalist Kyle Spencer, in her book Raising Them Right: The Untold Story of America’s Ultraconservative Youth Movement and its Plot for Power* described Kirk’s trajectory as emblematic of grievance-driven politics.  

“His metamorphosis can be seen as a case study of the power of grievance politics and a reminder that resentment is an energizing fuel most potent when delivered by leaders who have felt it deeply themselves.”  

Classmates recalled Kirk as “rude,” “arrogant,” and possessing “a superiority complex.” He often clashed with teachers, labeling those he disagreed with as “neo-Marxists.” On the issue of gun rights, he once asked a teacher, “If guns make people violent, do forks make people fat?”  

Also Read: Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event

Tags: Charlie Kirkcharlie kirk podcastCharlie Kirk shotdonald trump

RELATED News

What Modi Said To Qatar Emir Over Israel’s Strike On Doha, Details Here
Hezbollah Slams Israel’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan; Issues Dire Warning to Arab Neighbors After Qatar Attack
Marco Rubio, Wang Yi hold call on bilateral, global issues
Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event
Oracle’s Stock Surge Makes Larry Ellison World’s Richest… for a Moment

LATEST NEWS

Eknath Shinde speaks to stranded Maharashtra tourists in Nepal, assures help for safe return
CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As Vice President On Sept 12, Know The Whole Process
Chiranjeevi shares adorable picture with Varun Tej's son
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals why he lost weight after 'The Smashing Machine'
MoU inked between India and Mexico for trade boost: Mexico's Business Coordinating Council chief
If Arshdeep…: UAE coach Lalchand underscores quality of India's bowling attack, rues lack of patience from his side
Government’s Strike On Naxalism: One Killed In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Declining Trend Continues
Taurian MPS IPO: Day 2 Numbers Are In, Is This A Red Flag Or A Late Bloomer?
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies
How Charlie Kirk, A College Dropout, Became A Millionaire And One Of Donald Trump’s Closest Allies

QUICK LINKS