LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur
LIVE TV
Home > World > Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, addresses backlash over her viral hug with JD Vance, urging focus on justice for her husband’s killer and demanding courtroom transparency, declaring, “Let everyone see what true evil looks like.”

Erika Kirk Breaks Silence After Viral JD Vance Hug: “Let Everyone See What True Evil Is” (Pc: X)
Erika Kirk Breaks Silence After Viral JD Vance Hug: “Let Everyone See What True Evil Is” (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 3, 2025 12:10:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug

Charles Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, along with the interim CEO of Turning Point USA, directly confronted the social media mayhem regarding her emotional hug with Vice President JD Vance. Shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika’s accelerated appointment as leader and close, on-stage hug with Vance-where she remarked that she found “some similarities” to her deceased husband-set the online space afire.

Retorts from critics weighed on how she was hugging back-their hands on her waist would mean so much, while her fingers seemed to thread back through his hair-which led to wild speculation and even Vance’s alleged impending divorce. In a pre-released clip from an interview with Fox News, Kirk spoke against the scrutiny she faced by stating that the real focus should be on justice for her husband.

Scrutiny vs. Transparency: A Widow’s Dual Battle

Kirk’s recent public comments sharply contrasted unwanted media scrutiny of her grieving process with her harsh demand for full courtroom-trial transparency for her husband’s alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson.

Cameras have been “all over” her and her family since the tragedy, “analyzing my every move, my every smile, my every tear,” and yet, for the proceedings of the accused, there is next to no media coverage.

The Call for Justice: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’

After all, she proclaimed, “Let everyone see how true evil looks like”, while making a loud appeal for the cameras in court. She declared that public access to the trial is critical, affirming that, “We deserve to have cameras in there” and stating that “There’s nothing to hide”.



This bold call changes the subject from the sensationalized hug and her words comparing Vance to Charlie, to the fundamental principle of open justice. She laid emphasis on the importance of the case, claiming its outcome is something that could impact a generation and generations to come, that is very much a nod to the cause her late husband fought for.

Kirk, by advocating courtroom transparency, reframes her public appearance as a continuation of the fight by her husband, her platform demanding accountability and thus letting the people see first-hand how the judicial process works.

Also Read: King Charles Cuts Ties: Prince Andrew Stripped Of Titles, Forced Out Of Royal Lodge Over Epstein Scandal

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Charlie KirkErika kirkhome-hero-pos-12jd vance

RELATED News

Will The Supreme Court Limit The President’s Power To Set Trade Rules? Donald Trump’s Tariffs On Trial

Why Birth and Death Are Banned on Norway’s Arctic Island of Svalbard

Trump Claims Russia, China Conduct Secret Underground Nuclear Tests ‘Where No One Knows’

‘You’ll Find Out’: Trump Issues Strong Warning To China Over Taiwan Invasion

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake: Why Is Afghanistan A Global Earthquake Hotspot?

LATEST NEWS

Amol Muzumdar’s Redemption Arc Mirrors Kabir Khan’s Journey In Chak De India On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday

Delhi Capitals Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini-Auction: From Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Check Complete List

Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Dharmendra’s ICU Stay: Netizens Slam Actress After Viral Clip, Say ‘Pati Bimar Hai Aur…’

Laura Wolvaardt Shines Bright Despite South Africa’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Heartbreak

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Two Old Terrorist Hideouts In Kulgam Forests

‘Thamma’ Overtakes ‘Bala’, Becoming Ayushmann Khurrana’s Third Biggest Blockbuster At The Box Office!

Stalin Leads a Multi-Party Meeting to Oppose SIR, to Reach SC Calling Thenl EC Move as Anti-Democratic

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Vendetta Politics, Seeks ₹1 Crore Relief For Stampede Victims

Jemimah Rodrigues Faces Trolling On Social Media Despite ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Kirk Speaks Out: ‘Let Everyone See What True Evil Is’ After Viral JD Vance Hug

QUICK LINKS