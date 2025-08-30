China Hosts Global Power Gathering With Strategic Messaging: Check Full Guest List

China is gearing up for two major events next week as the Asian country seeks to highlight its growing geopolitical ambitions: the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and a huge military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

SCO Summit: A Hub for Asian Diplomacy

The two-day SCO summit is scheduled to take place on Sunday and Monday in Tianjin. As China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan founded the group back in 2001, the 10-member bloc now also includes India, Iran, Pakistan, and Belarus. While Observer status has been extended to Afghanistan and Mongolia, around 14 “dialogue partners” hail from Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

High-profile attendees, reports suggest, will likely include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian PM Mustafa Madbouly are also expected to attend as dialogue partners. Reports suggest additional representation will come from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam as Beijing seeks to strengthen regional ties.

Chinese Military Parade: Defiant Display of Unity

Beijing will stage a dramatic military parade in Tiananmen Square on Wednesday featuring over 100 aircraft, missiles, tanks, and other domestically-produced weaponry, among other showcases.

However, not all SCO attendees will join this spectacle. World leaders including PM Modi, Erdogan and Madbouly will have left Beijing by then, with Egypt likely sending a lower-level official instead, as reported by The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong‑Un, who skipped the SCO summit, will attend the parade, making his first visit to China since 2019 and indicating a symbolic alignment alongside Xi and Putin.

While China officially has maintained neutrality, Beijing has been facing criticism for not condemning Russia and reportedly supplying Moscow with arms. Meanwhile, North Korea is believed to be assisting Russia militarily.

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing – whom the international community widely views as illegitimate – is also expected to be in attendance. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe are also on the guest list, per the news agency.

Withal, Russia-aligned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico are among the European attendees, although they will not be part of the SCO proceedings.