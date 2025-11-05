LIVE TV
China Offers To Help India Fight Severe Air Pollution

China has offered to assist India in tackling its worsening air pollution crisis, particularly in Delhi and nearby regions. The Chinese Embassy in India posted on 'X' that Beijing is ready to share its strategies and success stories from its own battle against toxic smog in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Last updated: November 5, 2025 16:09:46 IST

China has offered to assist India in tackling its worsening air pollution crisis, particularly in Delhi and nearby regions. The Chinese Embassy in India posted on ‘X’ that Beijing is ready to share its strategies and success stories from its own battle against toxic smog in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing wrote, “China once struggled with severe smog, too. We stand ready to share our journey toward blue ones, and believe India will get there soon.”

China’s experience includes a combination of aggressive pollution control measures ,relocating heavy industries away from urban centers, restricting vehicular emissions, and investing heavily in renewable and clean energy. These steps, taken over the last decade, have reportedly led to a significant reduction in smog and improved air quality across major cities.

In the meantime, Delhi’s air quality showed only a slight improvement on Wednesday morning, though it remained in the “poor” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 228, down from 291 recorded at 4 pm on November 4.

Several areas across the national capital continued to breathe poor-quality air:

  • Anand Vihar: AQI 279
  • Lodhi Road: AQI 213
  • ITO: AQI 274
  • RK Puram: AQI 223
  • Jahangirpuri: AQI 235
  • Chandni Chowk: AQI 228
  • Sirifort: AQI 263

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather patterns and low wind speeds have been preventing the quick dispersal of pollutants.

How China Cleaned Its Air?

After declaring a “war against pollution” in 2013, Beijing launched a USD 100 billion multiyear initiative to clear its skies. The measures included- Shutting down or relocating polluting factories, Phasing out older vehicles, Replacing coal with natural gas, and Investing in green energy.

Beijing officials claim that the city now enjoys over 100 more clear-sky days each year compared to a decade ago.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:08 PM IST
