China Launches Most Advanced Aircraft Carrier ‘Fujian’, Overtakes India, UK And Italy In Naval Power Race | What To Know

China has formally inducted its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, strengthening its maritime power projection and placing it ahead of India, the United Kingdom, and Italy, which currently operate two carriers each. Despite the addition, Beijing still trails the United States, which maintains 11 carriers. The commissioning ceremony was attended by President Xi Jinping, state media agency Xinhua reported.

The carrier is a key part of Xi Jinping’s broader military modernization program, which aims to build a fully modernized armed force by 2035 and elevate China’s military to “world-class” status by mid-century.

Fujian: China’s First Aircraft Carrier Equipped With Electromagnetic Catapult Launch Systems

The Fujian marks a technological leap for the Chinese navy as the country’s first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapult launch systems. This technology allows the carrier to launch heavier, fully armed aircraft, including early-warning and control planes, without the limitations of older ski-jump-style decks, according to reports from the Associated Press.

This capability enables Chinese carrier-based aircraft to operate farther from land, fly longer missions, and carry more fuel and weapons.

How Fujian Differs from China’s Earlier Carriers

China’s two existing carriers are the Liaoning and the Shandong.

Liaoning: Originally a Soviet-built vessel purchased from Ukraine and later refurbished.

Shandong: China’s first domestically built carrier, modeled closely on the Liaoning.

The Fujian differs significantly, designed and built entirely in China with no foreign base model. Unlike the earlier carriers that rely on ski-jump flight decks and can primarily handle lighter fighter jets, the Fujian’s catapult system allows it to operate heavier aircraft, including support and reconnaissance planes. This enhances the Chinese navy’s capacity for coordinated long-range operations.

All three carriers are named after coastal provinces in China.

Why The Induction of Fujian Is Globally Significant

Globally, the Fujian is only the second carrier equipped with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system. The first is the US Navy’s USS Gerald R. Ford. Older US carriers, including the Nimitz class, use steam catapults, which require more space and maintenance and place greater stress on aircraft.

The electromagnetic system allows more precise launch control, enabling the operation of a wider range of aircraft such as:

KJ-600 early-warning aircraft

J-35 stealth fighter jets

J-15T heavy fighters

Lightweight drones

Comparison of Fujian to US Carriers

Despite its technological advances, China’s carrier program faces limitations:

The Fujian is not nuclear-powered, restricting its operational range to an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 nautical miles.

By contrast, US carriers with nuclear propulsion can operate for extended periods without refueling.

With a displacement exceeding 80,000 tons, the ship is slightly smaller than the 100,000-ton US Nimitz and Ford class carriers.

While China has not disclosed the Fujian’s aircraft capacity, analysts estimate it can carry 40 to 60 aircraft. US carriers typically carry 60 to 70.

The Fujian has:

Two aircraft elevators (versus three on USS Gerald R. Ford)

Three catapults (US Ford-class carriers have four)

These differences affect the speed and volume at which aircraft can be launched.

China is reportedly researching nuclear-powered carriers for future development, though no timeline has been announced.

Meanwhile, a second Ford-class carrier is expected to join the US fleet by 2027.

