SHOCKING! Nurse In Germany Sentenced To Life For Killing 10 Patients To Ease Workload At Night

A palliative care nurse in Germany has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 10 patients and attempting to kill 27 others to reduce his workload during night shifts.

According to a report by the BBC, the nurse, whose identity has not been revealed, was convicted by a court in Aachen. The crimes took place between December 2023 and May 2024 at a hospital in Wuerselen, located in western Germany.

Prosecutors said the 44-year-old nurse injected mostly elderly and terminally ill patients with excessive doses of morphine and midazolam, a sedative, so that he would not have to care for them overnight. They added that he often showed “irritation” and a lack of empathy toward patients who needed more attention and accused him of acting like a “master of life and death.”

The court said the man’s actions showed “particular severity of guilt,” which means he will not be eligible for early release after 15 years, as is normally possible in life sentences under German law.

The nurse had worked at the hospital since 2020 and completed his nursing training in 2007. He was arrested in 2024 after hospital staff and doctors noticed an unusual rise in sudden patient deteriorations during his shifts.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and prosecutors have confirmed that several bodies are being exhumed to find out whether more patients were affected. If more cases are confirmed, the nurse could face additional trials.

The convicted man still has the right to appeal the court’s decision.

