Gruesome Murder In Delhi/NCR: Woman's Decapitated, Naked Body Found Floating In Drain In Noida's Posh Sector, Police Scans CCTV Footage

A woman’s decapitated and dismembered body was found in a drain in Noida’s Sector 108. Police believe she was killed elsewhere before her remains were dumped. The body has been sent for autopsy, and an investigation team is scanning CCTV footage to identify the victim and culprit.

A headless and naked body of a woman has been found in a drain in a posh locality in Noida (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 6, 2025 17:44:51 IST

Police said a naked body of a woman has been discovered with its head in a drain in a high-end neighbourhood in Noida.  This morning the body, with the head and palms cut off, was found floating in the drain in Sector 108. 

The name of the woman was not discernible at once.  The police believe that the woman should have been killed and her remains cut into parts at some other location, and her dismembered body was thrown into sector 108.

A team rushed to the scene on being informed about the incident, where a decapitated body was taken to a hospital in order to be given an autopsy, and officers at Sector 39 Police Station.

According to the police, information regarding the corpse of an unknown woman was obtained today, 06.11.2025, in a drain in Sector-82, Noida. The local police, on the information they received, drove to the location and removed the body from the drain. 

It was also added that there is an attempt to find a woman. It also said that it was taking other legal action.

They have developed a group to investigate the case. In the area of the CCTV footage, the police will scan it as well to find any leads in the case.   

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 5:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS