LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > World > China Tackles Floods, Landslides and Heatwave as Extreme Weather Escalates

China Tackles Floods, Landslides and Heatwave as Extreme Weather Escalates

China is facing a double crisis as Tropical Storm Danas is triggering floods and landslides in the south, while a severe heatwave blankets the northeast. Over 6,000 people have reportedly been evacuated, with schools shut in coastal regions. Authorities remain on high alert across affected areas.

China is battling deadly floods, landslides, and intense heat as Tropical Storm Danas and a persistent heatwave wreak havoc
China is battling deadly floods, landslides, and intense heat as Tropical Storm Danas and a persistent heatwave wreak havoc across multiple provinces. (Image courtesy: X/@ZahackTanvir)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 17:22:50 IST

China is reeling under a wave of extreme weather this week, with torrential rains, flash floods, deadly landslides and record-breaking heat all hitting different parts of the country at once, according to a Reuters report published Wednesday.

Storm Danas Soaks the Coast

Tropical Storm Danas, which had previously claimed two lives in Taiwan, struck China’s southeast coast on Wednesday, pouring over the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang.

Although no longer a typhoon, Danas was still strong enough to dump as much as 300 mm of rain in certain regions, the report said, citing China’s state broadcaster.

Schools were ordered shut with officials in cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen placed on red alert for flash floods.

Inland Destruction and Emergency Evacuations 

Far inland, the effects of the storm were felt over a 1,400-km area in inland China. In Yibin, a Sichuan city, more than 6,000 residents were evacuated following 14 hours of continuous rain that led to severe flooding. Footage captured by CCTV and cited by Reuters showed firefighters moving through flooded streets and rescuing residents from flooded buildings.

Further north in Gyirong, Tibet, a river overflowed its banks, sending a flash flood which forced displacement of around 300 people. Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, also saw emergency flood measures being adopted after overnight rain of over 100 mm battered the region.

While some regions of China reeled under floods, others reportedly tackled the heat. 

According to the report, a subtropical high-pressure system covered eastern and central China, sending temperatures soaring in major cities including Shanghai, Wuhan and Changsha.

Local authorities, the report said, issued advisories, warning residents not to venture out during peak hours and to monitor for symptoms of dehydration. 

Over 50,000 heat deaths were reported in China in 2023, with no official count available yet for this year, according to The Lancet.

ALSO READ: Cargo Ship ‘Eternity C’ Sinks in Red Sea After Attack, Rescue Underway

Tags: China floodsChina heatwaveChina landslidesStorm Danas

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?