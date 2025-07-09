Cargo Ship ‘Eternity C’ Sinks in Red Sea After Attack, Rescue Underway

A cargo ship struck by multiple attacks in the Red Sea has sunk, leaving at least four crew members dead and others still unaccounted for, according to a report published by Reuters on Wednesday.

Rescue operations were underway to locate survivors from the Liberian-flagged vessel Eternity C, which was carrying a 22-member crew and four armed guards before it went down, the report said.

Attack and Chaos at Sea

The Eternity C, which is owned by Greek firm Cosmoship Management, was initially attacked on Monday by Houthi militants based in Yemen, Reuters reported, quoting maritime security sources.

According to the report, the attackers employed sea drones, with rocket-propelled grenades launched from speedboats.

The crew were forced to leave the ship and jump into the sea following a second attack late Tuesday.

Two security officials told Reuters concerns are rising that some of the missing crew could have been kidnapped by the Houthis. The Iran-aligned militia group had not claimed any responsibility for the attacks at the time of writing this report.

Lives Lost and Missing Crew

Four crew members and one armed guard have been rescued from the sea, more than 24 hours after the vessel sank.

“We will keep looking for the rest of the crew until the last light,” an official of Greece-based maritime risk management company Diaplous said, per the news agency. “We target a peaceful operation,” the official added.

The crew comprised 21 Filipinos and one Russian, while one Greek national was among the guards onboard.

The disaster is the first fatal Red Sea shipping attack since June 2024 and comes after a recent attack on another ship, the MV Magic Seas.

