Home > World > China Warns After Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan: ‘Reincarnation Must Follow Chinese Law’

China Warns After Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan: ‘Reincarnation Must Follow Chinese Law’

Dalai Lama’s announcement that he will have a successor after his death has drawn a swift and stern reaction from Beijing. China’s foreign ministry insisted that any reincarnation must comply with its laws and be approved through the historic Golden Urn system. “No one else has any such authority to interfere,” the exiled Tibetan leader said, challenging China’s claim.

Photos/X.

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 13:30:00 IST

China has issued its first official response to the earlier announcement of Dalai Lama confirming that he will have a successor after his death.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that any reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government. The spokesperson added that must comply Beijing’s laws and regulations.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must comply with Chinese laws and regulations as well as religious rituals and historical conventions,” said a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Golden Urn System Must Be Followed To Select Next Dalai Lama, Says China

In a press briefing held on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Temphasized that the selection of the next Dalai Lama can only be conducted through the centuries-old lot-drawing system using a golden urn.

The method introduced in 1792 during the Qing dynasty. While China maintains this is a “unique form” of Tibetan Buddhism aligned with the country’s policy of “freedom of religious beliefs,” critics argue the process is heavily manipulated by Chinese authorities, a claim Beijing continues to deny.

Also Read: Dalai Lama Says He Will Have Successor After His Death, ‘No One Can Interfere’: BREAKING

Dalai Lama Announces Sccession Plan

Earlier in the day, the 14th Dalai Lama confirmed from Dharamshala, India, his place of exile, that his reincarnation will be recognized solely by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the institution he founded.

“No one else has any such authority to interfere,” he said, firmly rejecting any outside influence over the succession process.

The statement was delivered on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Also Read: Dalai Lama Makes Historic Announcement On His Succession: 5 Key Takeaways

