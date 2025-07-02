China Warns After Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan: ‘Reincarnation Must Follow Chinese Law’

China has issued its first official response to the earlier announcement of Dalai Lama confirming that he will have a successor after his death.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that any reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government. The spokesperson added that must comply Beijing’s laws and regulations.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must comply with Chinese laws and regulations as well as religious rituals and historical conventions,” said a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Golden Urn System Must Be Followed To Select Next Dalai Lama, Says China

In a press briefing held on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Temphasized that the selection of the next Dalai Lama can only be conducted through the centuries-old lot-drawing system using a golden urn.

The method introduced in 1792 during the Qing dynasty. While China maintains this is a “unique form” of Tibetan Buddhism aligned with the country’s policy of “freedom of religious beliefs,” critics argue the process is heavily manipulated by Chinese authorities, a claim Beijing continues to deny.

Dalai Lama Announces Sccession Plan

Earlier in the day, the 14th Dalai Lama confirmed from Dharamshala, India, his place of exile, that his reincarnation will be recognized solely by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the institution he founded.

“No one else has any such authority to interfere,” he said, firmly rejecting any outside influence over the succession process.

Statement Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama (Translated from the original Tibetan) On 24 September 2011, at a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions, I made a statement to fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet, followers of Tibetan… pic.twitter.com/VqtBUH9yDm — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 2, 2025

The statement was delivered on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

