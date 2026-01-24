LIVE TV
Home > World > 'China Will Eat Them Up': Trump Claims Canada Is Blocking Golden Dome Plan Over Greenland, Warns Allies Face Threats

Trump reignites U.S.-Canada tensions, criticizing Canada’s refusal to fund the $175B Golden Dome missile shield in Greenland. Ottawa prioritizes sovereignty and diversifying international ties, while Trump warns China could “eat them up,” framing the dispute as a clash over security and geopolitical strategy.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 04:24:44 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump reopened an ongoing diplomatic conflict between the United States and Canada, which initially emerged when he accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of jeopardizing North American security through his opposition to the Golden Dome missile defense system.

Trump used his social media account on Truth Social to criticize the Canadian government for its current efforts to build stronger economic relationships with Beijing.

He claimed that the proposed $175 billion Greenland shield would protect both countries, but Canada betrayed the traditional security alliance with Washington by refusing to make financial and political contributions.

Security Sovereignty

The conflict demonstrates how two opposing parties fight for their national sovereignty while they engage in combat together. Prime Minister Mark Carney has very much dismissed the perception that Canada remains a “free ride” courtesy of the United States.

He maintains that Canada exists as an independent nation that thrives through its own values and sovereignty. Canadian officials have expressed deep skepticism regarding the Golden Dome. Some officials compared the U.S. funding demand to a “protection racket.”

The Trump administration considers the Greenland-based system to be an essential defense against hypersonic threats. Ottawa sees the project as a potential threat that will result in military control loss and the start of an expensive space-based arms race.

Geopolitical Realignment

The situation has developed after Carney visited Beijing for his high-profile mission to negotiate a trade agreement that included reduced tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports and established electric vehicle import limits from China.

Trump used the diplomatic change to argue that China would “eat them up” within a year, and he used this argument to cancel Carney’s invitation to the newly established “Board of Peace.”

The United States currently presents Canada as its 51st state while the Canadian government implements a new plan to diversify its diplomatic relations.

Ottawa has established a “dense web” of international partnerships that extend beyond North America as a new strategy to protect itself from a trade partner that doubts its right to maintain complete control over its territory.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:24 AM IST
Tags: canadaGolden DomeGreenlandmark carneytrump

