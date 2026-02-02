Chinese ‘Alchemist’ Extracts Gold From SIM Cards, Recovers 191 Grams Worth Over ₹28 Lakh; Why He Is Warning of Health Risks- Is The process Dangerous?

In a viral video, a man named Qiao from Huizhou, China, has taken social media by storm after sharing videos of extracting gold from discarded SIM cards. In the clip, he is seen removing a total of 191 grams of gold from SIM cards so far.

The video has garnered over five million views. In it, Qiao was seen placing SIM cards into barrels filled with chemicals. He uses several processes, such as corrosion, displacement, and heating, to extract the gold.

Extraction of gold from SIM cards

In a social media post, Qiao explains the process of extracting gold from SIM cards. He uses a combination of chemical reactions, filtration, and heating to refine the metal, resulting in the extraction of 191 grams of gold, reportedly worth nearly 200,000 yuan.

While explaining the process in the video, Qiao clarified that he did not rely solely on SIM cards. He also used nearly two tonnes of scrap material, including a mix of chip waste from the telecommunications and electronics industry, to refine the gold.

According to reports, a single SIM card contains less than 0.001 grams of gold. The precious metal is used as a thin plating in certain parts of the SIM card to ensure stability and resistance to corrosion.

How does extracting gold from a SIM card add health hazards?

The videos have sparked mixed reactions online. While some viewers described the process as fascinating, others mistakenly believed they could replicate it and collect gold from SIM cards themselves. Some sellers have attempted to capitalise on the trend by offering bundles of SIM cards, claiming they can be used for “alchemy.” Others have reportedly begun selling gold-refining tools and instructional videos for as much as 485 yuan.

However, Qiao has warned viewers about the serious safety risks involved and clarified that he is merely showcasing his skills. According to media reports, personal gold extraction often involves soaking materials in aqua regia, a highly corrosive mixture of acids. If handled incorrectly, it can release toxic gases that pose severe health hazards.

