Home > Regionals > Momo Craze Goes Too Far: 14-Year-Old UP Teen Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Home, Pays Street Vendor, Family Files Police Complaint

Momo Craze Goes Too Far: 14-Year-Old UP Teen Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Home, Pays Street Vendor, Family Files Police Complaint

A 14-year-old teenager allegedly stole jewelry from his home in Up, Deoria, and gave it to the Momo vendor in addiction of the street food.

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: February 2, 2026 13:45:18 IST

Momo Craze Goes Too Far: 14-Year-Old UP Teen Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Home, Pays Street Vendor, Family Files Police Complaint

Deoria momo addiction: In a bizarre case from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, a 14-year-old teenager allegedly stole jewellery from his home and gave it to a Momo vendor in exchange for the street food. According to reports, the jewellery was worth several lakhs. The teenager is a resident of a village in Deoria. As reported by the Rampur Karkhana police station, the minor was addicted to momos and began secretly taking gold ornaments from his house. The entire incident occurred without his parents’ knowledge.

How did a Momo addiction turn into a crime?

According to reports, the incident came to light when the boy’s aunt visited her parental home to collect her jewellery. When the family opened the almirah, they found the jewellery missing.

Upon questioning, the family discovered that the boy had allegedly stolen all the gold ornaments and handed them over to a momo vendor who runs a cart in Rampur town. Shocked by the revelation, the family approached the police station and filed a complaint.

What did officials say?

A police official stated that the matter has come to their notice and that they are verifying the details. Officials also assured that the accused would be taken into custody soon and confirmed that an investigation is underway.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 1:20 PM IST
Tags: Deoriahome-hero-pos-13Momo addictionStole JewelleryUP

Momo Craze Goes Too Far: 14-Year-Old UP Teen Steals Jewellery Worth Lakhs From Home, Pays Street Vendor, Family Files Police Complaint

QUICK LINKS