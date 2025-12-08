LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane Christmas India W vs Sri Lanka W Dileep rape case elon musk bcci Bhojpuri Actor Birch by Romeo Lane
LIVE TV
Home > World > Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

The child, who reportedly did not understand the value of gold, believed he was simply sharing something 'nice' with his classmates.

Representational image. (Freepik)
Representational image. (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 18:03:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

A strange incident from Eastern China has captured attention online after an eight-year-old boy cut his mother’s gold necklace into pieces and gifted them to his friends. The child, who reportedly did not understand the value of gold, believed he was simply sharing something “nice” with his classmates.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the parents found out about the incident almost a month later. The boy’s sister told them that a student had mentioned receiving a shiny, expensive-looking gift. When the mother confronted her son, he admitted that he had taken the necklace and given small pieces of it away.

The mother, surnamed Sun, shared the story on social media, saying she felt a mix of anger and amusement. The gold necklace was actually a marriage souvenir gifted to her by her husband. The couple checked their home’s surveillance footage and saw the boy taking the necklace from a drawer. He first tried cutting it with pliers and a lighter. When that did not work, he started biting it into tiny pieces to make separate “gifts.”

Local media reported that the parents could only recover a very tiny part of the necklace. The boy could not remember how many pieces he had made or which classmates he had given them to. He also could not recall where he kept the remaining bits.

The father punished the boy by beating him, which sparked debate after the story spread online. A lawyer told SCMP that the father’s action violated China’s Juvenile Protection Law, which forbids physical punishment of minors.

Social media reactions ranged from humorous to concerned. One user joked, “He must be educated seriously. Otherwise, he may sell your house one day.” Another commented, “If he gave it to girls, you should not try to get it back. One of them may become your daughter-in-law in the future.”

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinahome-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

Trump’s ‘Naughty List’ For Christmas: US President Teases a “Very Long List”- But Who’s Really On it?

Reddit Down: Users Worldwide Report Sudden Outage

This Is The ONLY European Country Which Has 11 Time Zones?

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Donald Trump Health Update: US President Seen With Bandaged Right Hand At Kennedy Center Honors Dinner, What Exactly Happened

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update: IMD Issues Major Cold Wave Warning, Says Temperatures Will Drop In Northwest India From…

No More Aadhaar Photocopies Needed While Booking OYO Rooms: UIDAI Introduces New Paperless Verification Method

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Dhurandhar’s Take On Vintage Songs, Social Media Calls It ‘Banger Album’

Latest FD Interest Rates: Top 7 Banks Offering the Highest Interest Rates on Long-Term FDs

Exclusive Dinner By PM Modi: Prime Minister To Host Exclusive Dinner For NDA MPs On THIS Day – All You Need To Know

Smriti Mandhana Back In Training Ahead Of T20Is vs Sri Lanka After Wedding Called Off With Palash Muchhal

Delhi Court Extends NIA Remand of 4 Accused in Red Fort Car Blast Case

‘Be The Man…’ Jemimah Rodrigues’ Cryptic Post Raises Eyebrows After Smriti Mandhana Calls Of Wedding With Palash Muchhal

‘Pehle 5 The, Ab…’: Pakistan-Origin Seema Haider Announces Sixth Pregnancy In Span Of Eight Months After 5th Delivery, This Is How Indian Husband Reacted

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Chinese Boy Bites Mother’s Gold Necklace Into Small Pieces, Gifts It To Classmates, Reason Will Leave You Shocked

QUICK LINKS