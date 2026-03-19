Coyote Flats Fire Forces Rapid City Evacuations: Neck Yoke Residents Flee As Flames Near Rockerville, Terrifying Scenes Unfold

The Coyote Flats Fire started as a dangerous wildfire, which began burning near Rockerville, southeast of Rapid City, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire started in the 23800 block of Pebble Lane, which connects to Neck Yoke Road, before growing to cover 30 to 50 acres within several hours.

The combination of high temperatures at 72°F and low relative humidity at 26% created dangerous conditions that allowed flames to spread toward multiple structures and outbuildings in the Black Hills area’s rugged terrain.

Pennington County Emergency Management has issued a “GO NOW” order, which states that anyone who stays in the fire’s path will get trapped because fire crews already work to defend property and protect lives.

Coyote Flats Evacuation Zones

Emergency officials have established an evacuation map system for Rapid City, which they use to protect people who are located in areas where wildfires are spreading. The “GO NOW” status specific to the Neck Yoke and Coyote Flats areas requires residents to evacuate their homes immediately because of smoke and fire danger.

WILDFIRE – NECK YOKE / COYOTE FLATS AREA GO NOW EVACUATION ORDER IN PLACE Anyone in the GO NOW area must leave immediately. Do not delay. Travel away from smoke and fire and follow directions from emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/ep9AzcOvhb — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) March 18, 2026







The Neck Yoke Road closing at the Spring Creek Road and South Rockerville Road intersections enables drivers to leave the area through these points.

The Central States Fairgrounds now serves as a livestock shelter while law enforcement agents handle road closures to assist residents who want to collect their animals from designated areas when safe conditions permit.

Rockerville Firefighting Response

The Coyote Flats Fire has caused a large-scale deployment of firefighting resources from the entire region because firefighting teams work to protect buildings during extremely intense fire activity.

The ground teams operate in challenging environments to create containment barriers while local inhabitants record and distribute distressing footage of dense black smoke rising from the plants near Highway 16. The Rockerville Station 1 media staging area provides live situation updates as conditions change.

Residents need to stay away from the impact zone because it requires space to permit heavy equipment and emergency vehicles to operate efficiently in their battle against the rapidly advancing front.

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