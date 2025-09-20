Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’

Air India has urged passengers flying to London from India to complete their web check-ins before arriving at the airport. The advisory comes after a cyberattack disrupted check-in and boarding systems at major European airports, including London’s Heathrow, on Saturday.

In its advisory, Air India said, “A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience.”

The cyberattack affected several major airports across Europe, including Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Many flights were delayed or cancelled as automated systems were disrupted. According to The Independent, at least four flights were cancelled at Brussels Airport on Saturday following the incident.

Aviation watchdog Eurocontrol reported that airlines were asked to cancel half their flights to and from Brussels Airport between 4:00 am GMT on Saturday and 2:00 am GMT on Sunday. The attack forced airports to rely on manual check-in and boarding procedures, causing significant delays for passengers.

Collins Aerospace, the company providing check-in and boarding systems for several airlines at multiple airports globally, confirmed that the cyberattack was affecting “select airports,” impacting electronic customer check-in and baggage drop. So far, London’s Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports have issued warnings about delays and cancellations.

Despite the disruption, some airlines said they expected minimal impact on their schedules. EasyJet stated that the IT system issue affecting a few airports, including Heathrow and Brussels, was unlikely to affect its flight schedule for the rest of Saturday. “We’re aware of an IT system issue affecting a small number of airports,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.

