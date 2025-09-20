LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’

Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’

The cyberattack affected several major airports across Europe, including Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Many flights were delayed or cancelled as automated systems were disrupted.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 20, 2025 16:43:26 IST

Air India has urged passengers flying to London from India to complete their web check-ins before arriving at the airport. The advisory comes after a cyberattack disrupted check-in and boarding systems at major European airports, including London’s Heathrow, on Saturday.

In its advisory, Air India said, “A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience.”

The cyberattack affected several major airports across Europe, including Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. Many flights were delayed or cancelled as automated systems were disrupted. According to The Independent, at least four flights were cancelled at Brussels Airport on Saturday following the incident.

Aviation watchdog Eurocontrol reported that airlines were asked to cancel half their flights to and from Brussels Airport between 4:00 am GMT on Saturday and 2:00 am GMT on Sunday. The attack forced airports to rely on manual check-in and boarding procedures, causing significant delays for passengers.

Collins Aerospace, the company providing check-in and boarding systems for several airlines at multiple airports globally, confirmed that the cyberattack was affecting “select airports,” impacting electronic customer check-in and baggage drop. So far, London’s Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports have issued warnings about delays and cancellations.

Despite the disruption, some airlines said they expected minimal impact on their schedules. EasyJet stated that the IT system issue affecting a few airports, including Heathrow and Brussels, was unlikely to affect its flight schedule for the rest of Saturday. “We’re aware of an IT system issue affecting a small number of airports,” a company spokesperson told Reuters.

ALSO READ: Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom outage

Tags: air india’cyberattackEuropean airportsHeathrow airport

RELATED News

Meet New Quasi-Moon Discovered Around Earth, Remained Unnoticed For 60 Years Due To…
This Country Is Battling Low Birth Rate, Now Offering Rs 3 Lakh For One Child, Is China’s Neighbour, Name Is…
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
TCS Bags Second-Highest H-1B Visa Approvals In 2025, This Company Tops The List, Name Is…
Kremlin calls Trump's "frustration" with Ukraine peace talks "understandable"

LATEST NEWS

"Operation underway": Manoj Bajpayee teases 'The Family Man 3' update as show completes six years of debut
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT: Latest Updates on NTPC CBT 1 Merit List, Vacancy & More | Direct Link to Check Updates
Long-term review of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: A gamer's true delight?
CJI BR Gavai: Judges Must Be In love With Justice, Not Money, To Uphold Public Faith
Asia Cup: Andy Pycroft to serve as match referee for India vs Pakistan Super Fours clash
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Rahul, Kharge Slams PM Modi, His Govt After US President Trump Announces $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here’s How The AI Responded
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’

QUICK LINKS