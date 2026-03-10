LIVE TV
Where Is David Barnea Now? Head Of Mossad At Center Of Viral Claims About Iran Targeting Him Alongside Benjamin Netanyahu's Brother And Itamar Ben-Gvir

Where Is David Barnea Now? Head Of Mossad At Center Of Viral Claims About Iran Targeting Him Alongside Benjamin Netanyahu’s Brother And Itamar Ben-Gvir

Social media posts that went viral claimed that Mossad chief David Barnea had been targeted in an alleged Iranian attack. The claims also dragged in Iddo Netanyahu and Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, but there is no verified evidence to support these allegations.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 10, 2026 11:34:08 IST

With the Middle East situation still going downhill, social media have become overwhelmed with unverified information and false posts regarding the Israel Iran war. Another such claim that was made by the viruses was that Mossad head David Barnea was targeted in an attack by Iran.

It seems that the rumor was created by a post by a Cape Town mayoral candidate, who posted a low quality video clip along with a photograph of Barnea. The report indicated that the leader of the Israeli intelligence service was targeted, and within no time, there was a buzz online on whether to carry out revenge on the attack or an intensification of the war. The news went viral on social media in a few hours, and numerous users posted the footage they did not check its legitimacy. Nevertheless, a more thorough examination showed that the video that was spread with the statement was not related to what is going on. It was revealed that the video was in fact previously recorded in a different event of pager blasts in Lebanon in 2024 and had been reposted online out of context. According to Israeli authorities and reputable media houses, no Israeli was targeted in an attack and this included David Barnea. Actually, the Mossad leader is still performing the same tasks and still active in his job. He is currently serving as the head of the intelligence agency of Israel and he is due to serve his term until June 2026 and there is no official report of any incident involving him.

Other Israeli personalities were dragged into the story by the viral posts. There were reports that the brother of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iddo Netanyahu, died in a strike launched by Iran in Tel Aviv. Other reports said that the National Security Minister of Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir was wounded when his house in the city was burnt in the same alleged attack. Nonetheless, none of these allegations have been proven by any convincing evidence or official declarations. Some of the posts even made the accusation that the Israeli media had reported a car accident on Ben-Gvir, in order to cover up the fact that he was injured in the so-called strike, which also cannot be verified. Experts report that falsehoods in conflict situations may increase panic, tension, and distort the general public to have a warped interpretation of situations that are already volatile.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 11:34 AM IST
